Donald Trump

TV pundits and politicians are speculating a lot lately about Trump's mental faculties, extending the line of questioning to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders today. Of course she responded with multiple insults to Sen. Corker for his very real and rational concerns. The main symptom cited is his sudden jump in "tone," from somber to psychopathic from speech to speech and tweet to tweet.

Can we just settle this right now? Seems so obvious the question itself is crazy. Look -- Trump is Trump is Trump. There are no "two Trumps." There is no multiple personality disorder. There is, however, a TelePromptR. Whenever Trump sounds rational -- he is reading. That's the end of it. He doesn't care about what he's reading, often seems like he barely understands the speeches his handlers put in front of him. He's not invested in those sentiments -- he's likely seeing them for the first time. Sure sounds like it.

That is the "Fake Trump." He shows up whenever his staff shoves a paper in his hand or points him toward a screen and he dutifully -- sometimes painfully -- follows the words before him. This guy seems normal and "presidential" because the words he was given to read are rational -- he didn't write them. I'm sure Charles Manson could read the same words. Can't really give him a gold star for his ability to read, can we?

When he speaks off the cuff -- that's the "real Trump." Which, again, is the only Trump. The racist Trump. The p*ssy-grabber. The fake university president. The scam artist. He's a gold-plated grifter. This is the guy who built his fortune dispossessing black people early in his career. He's not a president, he's a shifty real estate mogul. He's a personality, a reality TV star -- and that is the role he covets.

Trump has one goal -- constant attention from as many sources as possible. He wants to lead every news cycle, and he does. He wants to be the #1 pop icon celebrity in the world, and he just might be. This is Donald Trump, Superstar. He cares nothing about being president, of Making America Great Again, of improving the lives of American citizens, or the infrastructure. All he craves is the power and the glory and the praise and the worship forever and ever, hallelujah, amen. Full stop. Does that make him crazy? Sure sounds like a psychopath with delusions of grandeur to me:

"Delusional disorder is a mental illness in which the patient presents with delusions...Delusions are a specific symptom of psychosis. Apart from their delusions, people with delusional disorder may continue to socialize and function in a normal manner and their behavior does not necessarily generally seem odd. However, the preoccupation with delusional ideas can be disruptive to their overall lives. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) defines six subtypes of the disorder characterized as erotomanic (believes that someone is in love with them), grandiose (believes that they are the greatest, strongest, fastest, richest, and/or most intelligent person ever), jealous (believes that the love partner is cheating on them), persecutory (delusions that the person or someone to whom the person is close is being malevolently treated in some way), somatic (believes that they have a disease or medical condition), and mixed, i.e., having features of more than one subtype.[2]

"Psychopathy is among the most difficult disorders to spot. The psychopath can appear normal, even charming. Underneath, he lacks conscience and empathy, making him manipulative, volatile and often (but by no means always) criminal. Psychopathy is the most dangerous of all antisocial personality disorders because of the way psychopaths dissociate emotionally from their actions, regardless of how terrible those actions may be.

"Psychopathy is a spectrum disorder and can be diagnosed only using the 20-item Hare Psychopathy Checklist, which is considered by clinicians and researchers worldwide to be the 'gold standard' in assessing psychopathy. On each criterion, the subject is ranked on a 3-point scale: (0 = item does not apply, 1 = item applies somewhat, 2 = item definitely applies). The scores are summed to create a rank of zero to 40. The bar for clinical psychopathy is a score of 30 or more.

"The Robert Hare Psychopathy Checklist -- Revised: These are the 20 criteria:

"-- Do you exhibit glib and superficial charm?

"-- Do you have a grandiose (exaggeratedly high) estimation of self?

"-- Do you have a constant need for stimulation?

"-- Are you a pathological liar?

"-- Are you cunning and manipulative?

