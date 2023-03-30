Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night

Exclusive to OpEd News: OpEdNews Op Eds 3/30/2023 at 9:56 AM EDT H2'ed 3/30/23

Environment

As the sea level rises,

As the extinction rate of animal species rises,

As the extinction rate of plant species rises,

As the number of weather extremes rises and grows in intensity,

As the body blows against the web of life on this planet continue to rise.

Humankind

As the cries of those suffering from war and violence continue to rise,

As the screams for help of those who suffer from their displacement from climate change and economic collapse rise.

How will we respond?

Will we continue to use walls, barriers, economics and technology to keep others out?

Will we continue to suppress the voices of those who need help?

Will we continue to shun those who prefer negotiations and peace?

