Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/30/23

Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night

Robert Smith or Dylan Thomas?
Robert Smith or Dylan Thomas?
(Image by *Tom* from flickr)   Details   DMCA
("Do not go gentle into that good night"Rage, rage against the dying of the light." Dylan Thomas)

Environment

As the sea level rises,

As the extinction rate of animal species rises,

As the extinction rate of plant species rises,

As the number of weather extremes rises and grows in intensity,

As the body blows against the web of life on this planet continue to rise.

Humankind

As the cries of those suffering from war and violence continue to rise,

As the screams for help of those who suffer from their displacement from climate change and economic collapse rise.

How will we respond?

Will we continue to use walls, barriers, economics and technology to keep others out?

Will we continue to suppress the voices of those who need help?

Will we continue to shun those who prefer negotiations and peace?

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
