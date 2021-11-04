Diversity: An Existential Threat for the Right

What would you do if you thought your very existence to be at risk--anything and everything, right? Banning and burning books to be sure, if you thought that would help. Of course voter suppression and, as we have seen, overthrow of clean, fair, democratic elections without qualms, with pride. This is what happens when thinking becomes doing. Like violence against yellow, brown and black people, which to the fearful and angry feels rather like self defense. Preventing the true, honest teaching about what white people did and do to black people and communities is another distorted and disturbing behavior on the right that they experience as defending themselves. Obviously the truth does hurt that much. Finally, here, I note the frightening reality that these fearful, angry people very much embrace the second amendment as their ultimate, last line of defense.to preserve their existence.

I have listed a host of concerns for the racist right but at their core there is only one they truly fear, DIVERSITY--mostly of skin color but also encompasses full-spectrum bigotry encompassing religion, sexual orientation and so much more of the diversity that makes us who we are.

So, how do we calm their fears? Why is it so damned difficult. These racists simply do not, can not understand there is but one human race with diversity. It is generally known that absent diversity there is stagnation--Oh Boy, is there ever stagnation! We really 'need' to celebrate diversity. Red-, Black-, Yellow- and Brown-skinned people will not replace 'us'(?), they will join us here in this nation. White-skinned people enjoy minority status globally anyway, and still the planet orbits the sun.

Most of us know it is near impossible to speak logic to the fearful and angry. So what chance is there to ease the fears of these dangerous hapless souls? The perceived problem seems to distill down to concern about diversity but it is really sourced to a devolution of soul. Christ, Himself, failed to help these--what chance have we? How do we address a deep, broad devolution of moral center. Spiritually evolved people do not fear or distrust their neighbors who look mostly very little different from themselves. We do not require intellectual work to explain this--spiritual state of being is a state of knowing.

So, I do not know how to ease the fears of those on the right. This is a true battle between good and evil. I do know that the chasm we see as left and right is reality manufactured by those who run our lives and have the power to create this reality--not us. These controllers bring out the worst in those on the right and mostly fail to do so with true progressives.. And there are more of us, the decent, but our controllers suppress decency and foster fear and hate--have you noticed?

This is why we are in so much trouble. This is why we cannot stop energy companies from destroying the life force of our planet. This is why we forever struggle for a better future and yet leave our kids with less hope than we lived our lives with. Our hearts and minds and souls are so managed by our overlords that though we truly want a better future for us all we persist in walking down the same path leading to a horrible future.

And, it seems that if we do not know how to fix it we fear discussing it.

Don Scotten

