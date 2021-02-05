Did China Give the World Herpes?

by John Kendall Hawkins

"Faster than any other boy has ever gone / Oh and my skin is raw but my soul is ripe / And no one's gonna stop me / Now I'm gonna make my escape"." - Meatloaf, "Bat Out of Hell"

Well, No. Probably Not.

But Tutar might have given Rudy herpes if he'd had his druthers, coaxing her into a bedroom so that she could watch him lie down on the bed to "tuck in his shirt," not long after he'd told her in a faux (he didn't know) interview that the Chinese had spread the pandemic on purpose. Later, she reported that she thought she heard him say in the bedroom, "Pull it." But pull what? Rudy's Tower 7 has been in freefall for years, the Truthers be told.

And Pompeo's not much better, saying stirrred up sh*t like , "China 'did all that it could to make sure the world didn't learn in a timely fashion' about coronavirus.," no doubt hoping it would go viral. What Pompeo says is true and it's not true. It's called totalitarianism. Of course, they weren't forthcoming to the rest of us: They are perfect and exclusive (like our very own 1%). But, even still, not as perfect as North Korea , which still insists they have not suffered a single case of Covid-19. Although they appear be asking China if they are 'done with that vaccine dumpling?'" -- just in case.

