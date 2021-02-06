Sonnet: Time is Running Out, Our Egg is Cooked

You know there's always somebody playing with dynamite
Now I don't worry 'bout a thing, cause I know nothin's gonna be alright.
- Mose Allison, "I Don't Worry About A Thing" (1962)
.
The MAD thing is we still play with dynamite --
A that lights H, and N that lights us all --
stuck in our sandbox filled with quick, we fall
as through an egg timer, no line of sight
to our distant future, and no desire
to stand down and change our way of thinking,
like truculent pampered monsters clinging
to sole rights to the invention of fire.
Species dying, fracked-up water, arbors
ablaze, pandemics, democracy dead,
we need wisdom; we f*ck around instead
