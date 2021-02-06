Sonnet: Time is Running Out, Our Egg is Cooked

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Sci Tech 2/6/2021 at 03:38:55

You know there's always somebody playing with dynamite Now I don't worry 'bout a thing, cause I know nothin's gonna be alright. - Mose Allison, " I Don't Worry About A Thing " (1962)

.



The MAD thing is we still play with dynamite --

A that lights H, and N that lights us all --

stuck in our sandbox filled with quick, we fall

as through an egg timer, no line of sight

to our distant future, and no desire

to stand down and change our way of thinking,

like truculent pampered monsters clinging

to sole rights to the invention of fire.

Species dying, fracked-up water, arbors

ablaze, pandemics, democracy dead,

we need wisdom; we f*ck around instead

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).