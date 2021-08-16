

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars by John Kendall Hawkins A few weeks back I reviewed Implications of Climate Change for the U.S. Army, an October 2019 document commissioned by General Mark Milley, Donald Trump's chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The report was grim and pessimistic, suggesting that the changes we need to make in order to "mitigate" the worst effects of the coming catastrophe need to be in place and working within 20 years (now 18). Milley draws a parallel between how the military handles "mitigation" and the way the public services will. What makes the report especially dour is the conclusion drawn that the current culture prevalent in the Pentagon is not amenable to significant change by the rough deadline indicated. (See my review.)

This piece is devoted to information that was in the Army report's Appendix: Weather Control. Shocking information that suggested, if I can believe my eyes, that we are currently in a climate war with known and unknown adversaries. That we, the people of the Earth, are surrounded by maniacal military forces meddling with the weather to unknown degrees, unknown purposes, and with unknown or unreported repercussions, in order to gain an edge over their presumed enemies. I have known this for some time now, but the Appendix, keeps on bringing it all back home, as the Bard from Duluth says.

By now, most active Lefties are familiar with president Eisenhower's 1960 Farewell Address to the nation wherein he explicitly warned of the fascistic power of the Military-Industrial-Complex (MIC). And to a lesser degree, but more germane to our contemporary worries about the rise and power of the surveillance state, is Idaho Senator Frank Church's August 17, 1975 frightening admonishment, during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press, about the power, even back then, of the NSA and other electronic intelligence-gathering agencies to totally monitor our lives in great detail without our knowledge and with no recourse.

Church warned, in part:

If this government ever became a tyranny, if a dictator ever took charge in this country, the technological capacity that the intelligence community has given the government could enable it to impose total tyranny, and there would be no way to fight back because the most careful effort to combine together in resistance to the government, no matter how privately it was done, is within the reach of the government to know. Such is the capability of this technology. (...) [full YouTube video of interview]

Church's mid-70s committee hearings were crucial to revelations not only about the nascent surveillance state, but also the shortcoming of the Warren Commission's investigation in JFK's death; letting the public know that the CIA, despite its agency mandate, was spying on US citizens; and, told the public, for first time, about the existence of truly worrisome constitutionally questionable government operations, such as MKULTRA, COINTELPRO, Family Jewels. Operation Mockingbird, and Project SHAMROCK.

WEAPONIZING THE ENVIRONMENT

But there's a bizarre revelation in the Appendix of the Army War College report on climate that is deeply unsettling. According to the Army, we may be in the midst of a weaponized climate war with other "adversary" nations and it's going underpublicized. It opens: Weather control is a fascinating and worrying potential technology. If used with intentionally nefarious intent, its effects could be catastrophic. It is not exactly climate change in the sense that we define it here, but it brings many of the problems of climate change, with the prospect of these problems arising at the time and place of an adversary's choosing. This sounds tentative and prescriptive, but, as always, it seems, further reading reveals that it was the US that first used such technology as a weapon. In Vietnam, we're told:

United States' cloudseeding techniques used aircraft to disperse lead iodide into the atmosphere above portions of Southeast Asia to create a super-saturated environment during the Vietnamese monsoon season. The increased precipitation produced significant degradation of Vietnamese logistic capabilities as vehicles, carts, and men remained bogged down on certain roadways and paths soaked by nearly continuous rainfall.

Sweet cheeses!

It's incredible. In one breath they allude to unknown adversaries (turns out to be Russians), then own up to having used the technology as a weapon of war already. Next the US government owns up to long having had

the capability to artificially manufacture effects that manipulate the terrestrial and space weather environment. An example is the superheating of the ionosphere through directed-energy generation.

This has been made by the MSM to sound like a conspiracy theory. No, I mean, look at the Wikipedia entry, under High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), and you get: "HAARP is the subject of numerous conspiracy theories. Various individuals have speculated about hidden motivations and capabilities of the project." I know what you're thinking...

But then they go on to say precisely how HAARP could be used, and may have been used already by us -- you know, so that we know how the evil works ahead of time, in case a baddie (say Russians or Chinese) gets hold of the technology and "does stuff, too." Lookee here:

This capability has the potential to disrupt communications, limit capabilities of missile defense or other monitoring radars, and contaminate the ionosphere to such a degree as to prevent use of U.S. space or missile defense systems.

Suddenly, as I wrote in my review at the time, the report starts slipping into hysteria and crazy town talk. Now, we're worried that "Russians" or other UAP types (wink), might use HAARPS or harpsichords or some f*cking thing to produce

artificially induced weather effects manifest[ed] through the use of a nuclear detonation to induce an artificial radiation belt...The United States would witness widespread power grid outages, loss of communication and navigation capabilities, plus long-term modification to the space environment.

If it weren't the Army saying it, the MSM would cry Conspiracy Theory"

I'm digesting that when the other shoe drops in dog sh*t:

On July 9, 1962, the United States exploded the STARFISH PRIME nuclear device in the low Earth orbit at around 400 kilometers. Say again?

On July 9, 1962, the United States exploded the STARFISH PRIME nuclear device in the low Earth orbit at around 400 kilometers.

They just wanted to see what would happen. Well, the radiation destroyed several satellites. No word on whether the much dreaded Sputnik satellite (coincidentally, Russia's Covid-19 vaccine was named Sputnik. Hmph.) was injured in the see-what. Are we really quite mad?

But then I remembered what Daniel Ellsberg reported in his recent book The Doomsday Machine. Americans had developed the atomic bomb and were way ahead of everybody else, but decided to go ahead and build a fusion H-bomb, mostly at Edward Teller's insistence. Such a bomb, to get the atoms to do as you required, would need an atom bomb detonator. Ellesberg describes the nuttery of it:

Heat that intense, greater than that at the center of the sun, would not only fuse hydrogen atoms. It would break the Coulomb barrier between atoms of hydrogen in water and nitrogen in the air. It would ignite virtually instantaneously all the hydrogen in the oceans and set the air around the globe afire.

Crazy town talk. No necessity, nothin'. Just: Let's see if it can be done. Toon talk.

Hard to believe, but it gets kookier. Ellsberg recalls how a pool was set up before the Trinity explosion to bet on the likelihood of "atmospheric ignition." Wise Guy scientist Enrico Fermi said:

"I feel I am now in a position to make book [that is, to accept bets at fixed odds] on two contingencies: 1) that the explosion will burn New Mexico; 2) that it will ignite the whole world."

Badda-boom. But he wasn't joking. According to Peter Goodchild, author of Edward teller: The Real Dr. Strangelove, who Ellsberg quotes,

Fermi's expression of uncertainty about the occurrence of atmospheric ignition had been neither a joke nor a lastminute tremor: ": 'His team went to work on the calculations, but, as with all such projects before the introduction of computers, these involved simplifying assumptions.

Presumably racism prevented them from bringing in the ladies of Hidden Figures. Probably just as well, too, given the Burn, Baby, Burn ethic that turned up 20 years later, when Mighty Whitey felt some comeuppance.

At this point I had to take a walk with my ideas to clear the air. Sometimes it can be more than one bourgeois mind can handle. Who's in charge of set design, anyway? FRANK CHURCH AGAIN

One of the other investigatory areas that Frank Church and his subcommittee looked into in the 1970s was weather control and environmental weaponization. It's a veritable all-star team of Lefties and Progressives the likes of which we'll never see again. It's hard to believe but 50 years ago, when our elected folks in Congress had more integrity and grit, they tried to rein in the MIC, but it was tough yakka. Stonewalling was the game. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee tried to hold hearings to discuss the need for implementing safeguards against the use of environmental and geophysical modification as weapons of war. The Pentagon refused to cooperate.

Of all the crazy schemes the military and Intelligence Community had going at the time (see above), controlling the weather and turning it into a potential weapon of mass destruction, this seemed the kookiest. Claiborne Pell (Think: Pell Grant, part of that student debt package you bought into) opened the inquiry and speculated, not altogether sarcastically,

This morning the Subcommittee on Oceans and International Environment is meeting to hear testimony concerning the need for an international agreement prohibiting the use of environmental modification and geophysical modification as weapons of war.

Words are spoken. Caution is thrown to the wind. But caution's no WMD. Pell continues, explains why it's so damned important for Congress to have answers from the Pentagon:

This situation which I find extremely distressing. If we do not restrict the military use of current environmental modification techniques, we risk the danger of the development of vastly more dangerous techniques, whose consequences may be unknown or may cause irreparable damage to our global environment.

But the f*ckers kept stonewalling.

Senators gulp water to disguise their trepidation, take copious notes, taake succor in touching an intern's knee, wring their hands over military

activity designed to increase or decrease precipitation...increase or suppress hail, lightning, or fog and direct or divert storm systems...earthquake modification activity...the creation of a seismic disturbance of the ocean (tidal wave)....

I know what you're thinking" Finally, Pell gets testicular and puts it out there:

I am left with the conclusion that the reason why the DOD is so opposed is either they want to keep their options open, which is a normal military viewpoint, or they are on the threshold of some really dreadful weapon that would be of use in war, or that it is simply a question of not wanting, of' not knowing what its use would be and wanting to stand still.

Grrrrrrrr!

There's good new a year or so later, as an international treaty finally got signed to prohibit states from using weather as a weapon; it's called ENMOD, an acronym for Environmental Modification:

Environmental Modification Technique includes any technique for changing - through the deliberate manipulation of natural processes - the dynamics, composition or structure of the earth, including its biota, lithosphere, hydrosphere and atmosphere, or of outer space. [wiki]

But it does leave an out for Agent Orange (Vietnam was still in play). And there was talk of the development of a halitosis bomb (no, I'm not thitting), and it was probably thought that orangy Listerine might need to be chemtrailed should the jungle come down with tonsil rot. According to one report, the halitosis notion was dropped because "people in many areas of the world do not find faecal odor offensive, since they smell it on a regular basis." One man's rose is another man's turd.

CLIMATE CHANGE: TIME TO MAKE A BUCK

Seemingly, it's been 50 years since the US government has considered messing with weather -- "except for civilian research." But now, in the Appendix, they're back to talking about opening up this area again to military operations. This possibility is referenced above, and was alluded to during the The Cypher Brief-sponsored webinar last week that featured Admiral James Stavridis (see my report on the webinar), toward the end of the program when we're told that not only was James Clapper sitting in on the session, but also Director Robert Cardillo, the former director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. That seems to be what Space Force really is all about -- not f*cking martians or oligarchs on a coffee break in the lower ionosphere making a**hole comments about Earth's fragility while they dump enough f*cking bubble wrap in the ocean you can probably see from space.

As in previous ventures, the US government was working with partners in academia and biotechnology to beat the snot of viruses to get reveal all their possible evil plans (i.e., gain-of-function research), so that "soldiers in the field" would be protected should a baddie (read Russians or Chinese) be the first to use such virility. Such research in which the ABCs of synthetic biology were addressed is here: note how they correspond to the current pandemic with the step-by-step approach taken and leading to a "miraculous" mitigation of the virus. DARPA is largely responsible for how the pandemic was handled.

No doubt, a similar "framework" is in existence or on its way to justify the US government revisiting the ENMOD treaty and opening up the environment for manipulation -- but not war! -- in time to beat back Climate Catastrophe. That's the implication of the Appendix and of Admiral Stavridis' webinar allusions. We need to control space, to have eye in the Deep Sky that watches over us and sniffs out bad hombres (not us, the only nation to have exploded a nuclear device in space), and may have to use some gizmos to coax the weather into more benign responses to our needs.

So, we are now going to hear from the MSM louder talk of Weather Control -- geoengineering processes that can make rain where needed, and, who knows, pour monsoons over the California fires, and space mirrors that can divert sunlight, and HAARP, and soothe souls, and sunbeams to chase down the trouble-making Russian butterfly nabakovs like the killers used to do as kids in the backyard with magnifying glasses (we can do stuff, too) -- or was that ants? Back to the Future. Can you believe the f*ckers actually considered intentionally melting the North Pole in the past? During these Church hearings, Pell, again only half-kidding, asked Benjamin Forman, Assistant General Counsel, International Affairs,

For example, in the field of climate modification, melting the polar ice caps, let us say in Canada or Siberia, for purely peaceful purposes -- to change the climate of those countries and make it possible to provide more arable land for people to farm; provide access to the metal resources -- creates a danger for greater than the remote possibility that nations would use climate modification as a weapon of war.