The Covid-19 Origin Story Ordeal

It's taken longer to find the origin of Covid-19 than it has been to find vaccines for it.

Three years ago the pandemic landed down in Seattle in the body of a man who had just come back from Wuhan, sick and needing to be hospitalized with symptoms of Covid-19. Donald Trump's first impeachment was ending as a pointless exercise in partisan bickering, (pointless, because Democrats had no chance of seeing Trump convicted by an all-Republican Senate.) The farcical ordeal left many Americans drained and with lowered moral immune systems, if not IQs.

The masses were taking succor in Super Bowl Sunday and Hangover Monday. Many people were talking about making that Monday a permanent national holiday. Later, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would admit to the press that the Super Bowl in Miami was probably a superspreader of Covid-19, folks coughing and spraying on each other for half the day, then returning to whence they'd come from all parts of the country.

Then the lockdowns came. Citizens with symptoms had to stay home, maybe even isolated in their rooms, for days, with TV and the Internet as their constant companions. When they went out there was a national kerfuffle over whether to wear masks or not. President Trump used his office bully pulpit, to tell the nation, essentially, don't bother. Which exacerbated the problem and left medical experts flummoxed. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the highest paid civil servant, in government for forty years, and likely the only servant in American history to enter of modest means and leave service as a multimillionaire, was delicate. On the other side of the world Slavoj Sisek ranted about Fauci's faux oracular power.

Then an interest in the origin of the pandemic "burst upon the scene," as Dylan would say. The Chinese were coy. And, apparently, destroying evidence of what happened. A Chinese whistleblowing doctor caught Covid-19 and died after trying to have his warning words go viral. A Wuhan wet market pangolin was blamed. And then it was learned that the US government had partially funded gain-of-function research at the nearby Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The Washington Post was reporting that shadowy state department figures had visited the Wuhan lab out of concern for the safety of the research being conducted there. Not a whole lot of chase-down of these figures was exercised by the press.

Then the Intelligence Community (IC) leaked an assessment that had as much value as Sergeant Schultz uttering his famous words: "I know nutting." The IC wouldn't say whether the origin was the pangolin or some other wet market varmint or bats or a lab accident.

Apparently, they were content, for the first time, to leave it alone and to let science determine what happened. Such professional hesitancy is as it should be.

But we still don't know the origin, and scientists are still weighing on both sides, in such a way, that science is not served; indeed, with each contradictory "revelation" or "assessment" science loses some of its credibility, as it reveals to the public how political its persuasions can be. The ping pong just continues. We know what happened: We don't know what happened.

Then partisan divisions ensued. We almost had a major breakthrough when the Trump administration announced that the Chinese were responsible. In an interview with a teenaged reporter "from Kazakhstan," Rudy Giuliani, Trump's loyalest lawyer, "revealed" in a 2020 Borat film that "China manufactured the virus and let it out, and they deliberately spread it all around the world." But this news, presumably from an authoritative source, was lost in the hanky-panky that followed the interview when America's Mayor followed the girl into the bedroom and proceeded to lie on the bed and look down his trousers for his keys (let's say).

Borat, in women's underwear, rushed in to save him from sinning. This might have been the key to the origin story right here but the MSM didn't take it seriously -- maybe because it was seen as a mockumentary. Me? I would have called Rudy RICO on his China assertion.

From 2020 to the end of 2022, it's just been a downward path to wisdom, as Katherine Anne Porter would say. And just as many of us came to the conclusion years ago that we would never find out what actually happened, and that situation seemed set up to bring about a conspiracy theory on purpose that reminds me of a recent film that took the viewer through the bungled chain of possession of the magic bullet from the JFK assassination. Afterall, the MSM decides what's 'conspiracy' or not.

And then when many of us were busy two-man talking about the necessary trades the Sox would have to make in the winter meetings to be competitive again and if the Yankees would ever again be our strawman daddys in the exciting frisson days of Pedro Martinez and the blood-stained sock, suddenly what rock through yon window broke? A "whistleblower" came forward in December 2022 to "reveal" that the Covid-19 virus had leaked from the lab, after we'd settled into leaning toward believing the authority of scientists who had concluded the virus was a spillover event.

This scientist, Andrew Huff, is a former executive of EcoHealth Alliance, the agency that received grant money from the Fauci-controlled National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and which, then, contracted services for the WIV, who were ensconced in bat coronavirus research. Huff contradicts what he sees as the unscientific bias toward a now- dominant wet market causal explanation.

By the time that Huff arrived on the scene with his new allegations, put together in a book titled, The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie In History, tired followers of the origin story had already had their attention switched from pangolins (wet market) to a lab leak and the back to spillover theories. Huff regards himself as a whistleblower. Who is Huff though? In the biographical section of his report sent to Congress, urging them to investigate with subpoena power, the reader is told:

