 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/6/19

Democratic Pundits' disregard of Elizabeth Warren & Bernie Sanders a losing recipe

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 504047
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)

(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Democratic pundits would do well to stop trying to slant Democrats' views of the state of the race and the candidates. It will hurt chances to win not only the presidency but Congress and state legislatures as it depresses a more engaged millennial base.

A Democratic operative appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher this week replicated the classic example that occurs elsewhere over and over. Bret Stephens pointed out that Bernie Sanders could win the Democratic nomination. Democratic pundit/operative Bakari Sellers continued the conversation about the Democratic candidates without even mentioning Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren as if they are not significant players in the race. He spoke about candidates substantially lower in the polls, mostly centrists.

The problem is that this type of disregard is subliminal. It purposefully gives an uneven view of the primary that can affect the impressions of those that engage less. The tactic in the video in this post is probative.

Democratic pundits disregard Progressive Candidates

While many Democratic pundits continue to either disregard or tactically insult the likes of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, they may do well to acknowledge the dead-clock-being-correct-twice-a-day Morning Joe on this one. He points out that Bernie Sanders can win the Democratic Primary and beat Trump. I will further point out that if Progressives work hard on reaching ALL Americans on pocketbook issues, any Progressive can win it all. After all, most Americans want Progressive policies irrespective of what the misinforming mainstream media imply.

- Advertisement -

As I mentioned in a post earlier today,

When American pollsters give Americans choices of policies, they reveal themselves as progressives. So why is it that their votes show centrism? The answer is obvious. The powers-that-be hoodwink them into believing the things they want most are unattainable. Worse, their leaders tell them that their wants would cost jobs or hurt the economy. In other words, fear is responsible for most Americans sticking to the mythical center.

And also this,

- Advertisement -

These are serious times for the poor and middle-class. We do not have time for incremental change, the ones that never come or that they subsequently overturn. We better get out there and talk to EVERYONE and let them know we support the policies they already want and will give them candidate from the Presidency, to the Congress, to the state houses.

If the powers that be continue the modus operandi of first serving the Plutocracy and then placating the masses, we will deservedly lose. It is time to wake up.

HELP: Please join my YouTube channel so I can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 