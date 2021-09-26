 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Danger to Society: Vaccine Passports

By       (Page 1 of 22 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 83077
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jim Kavanagh
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Go to source.


(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

The Dictatorship of the Virus

We are in the midst of a radical restructuring of American society that involves imposing a regime of comprehensive discrimination, segregation, and social control not seen since the dismantling of Jim Crow.

To be clear, my central concern here is the policy of vaccine passports. Whatever one thinks many of the other issues involved here--lockdowns, masks, etc., forcing people to inject a novel pharmaceutical into their bodies is something of an entirely different order of intrusion.

The first thing is to recognize that this is what vaccine passports and mandates of the kind Bill De Blasio (in New York) and Joe Biden (nationally) are doing. It is not a matter of some temporary, minor inconvenience to a few people that can be waved off as no-big-deal. "If you want to participate in our society fully, you've got to get vaccinated" is an extraordinary, radically divisive directive.

It is telling millions of Americans, for whom our Dear Leader's "patience is wearing thin"--including me and >70% of black Americans--that they are going to be thrown out of work, school, and social life unless they agree to surrender their bodily integrity and right of informed consent, and submit to being injected with a pharmaceutical treatment of a kind that has never been used widely on humans before, that induces their bodies to produce a toxic protein, that has unknown medium- and long-term effects, that does not prevent them from getting or spreading the targeted disease, and that's going to have to be re-administered every 5 months.

This will change our lives and transform society. Not just the lives of the unvaccinated, who will be thrown out of normal society, be refused probation, and lose their kids, but all of our lives--starting with the friends, loved ones, and workmates of the unvaccinated, who will have to leave them behind. If you are unvaccinated, you will not be able to go to a restaurant, a movie, a museum, or a political meeting with your friends. You and your vaccinated friends will be subject to constant demands for proof of your extraordinary eligibility to exercise what should be normal and unquestionable social rights.

To put it more existentially, you will be deprived of the ability to live in society in the simplest, most primary way that should not involve the language of "exercising rights" at all. People will be dragged out of the diner and the political rally if they don't have the proper papers or QR code. We will all be living in a finely-articulated system of social control down to the cafe' level, a new kind of checkpoint society.

Well, maybe not that new. Most people accepting it will insist it's not the same as the kind of checkpoint society we've seen and castigated in other places and times, but a lot of people like this mayor of Boston and this holocaust survivor will see the resemblance. Jim Covid. Medical Apartheid.

This is a real, cop-enforced policy of discrimination and segregation. As with any such regime imposed by the power of the state, if you do not oppose it, you're accepting and helping to enforce it. There is no in-between. This is the "What would I have done" moment you'll look back on with either pride or shame. Please do not try to minimize it, or pass it off as no big deal.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17  |  18  |  19  |  20  |  21  |  22

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jim Kavanagh Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Former college professor, native and denizen of New York City. Blogging at www.thepolemicist.net, from a left-socialist perspective. Also publishing on Counterpunch, The Greanville Post, Medium, Dandelion Salad, and other sites around the net. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's "Human Shield" Hypocrisy

The Rifle on the Wall: A Left Argument for Gun Rights

Charge of the Right Brigade: Ukraine and the Dynamics of Capitalist Insurrection

Eve of Destruction: Iran Strikes Back

Edward Snowden, Lawrence O'Donnell, and the Failure of Fuzzy Land Thinking

The New Privateers: Civil Forfeiture, Police Piracy, and the Third-Worldization of America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jim Kavanagh

Become a Fan
Author 83077
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Oct 29, 2012), 22 fans, 104 articles, 4 quicklinks, 209 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 at 12:25:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 