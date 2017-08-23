Power of Story
Correspondence On An Academic Freedom Controversy

Gerald Koocher
Psychologists for Social Responsibility, an organization of psychologists committed to peace, social justice and human rights, has taken an outraged interest in the move by former American Psychological Association (APA) president Gerald Koocher to persuade decision-making parties to retract an academic article on the psychology-profession-abetting-torture scandal. The article is "A Teachable Ethics Scandal" by Mitchell Handelsman. The SAGE journal Teaching of Psychology published it online in June, and it is currently still available. This journal is also the flagship journal of Division 2 of the APA.

Though the editor, Andrew Christopher, originally confirmed in July that the retraction would eventually go through, that decision later underwent review, and, according to SAGE public-relations associate Camille Gamboa, SAGE now "has no plans" to retract the article (see below). However, to the extent the means of Koocher's persuasion involve a threatened lawsuit or other punitive measure, it is not clear what SAGE or the APA will do to mitigate the effects of that on the author and editor as individuals.

The scandal that Handelsman's article refers to is the collusion of the American Psychological Association (APA) with the forces of U.S. torture after 9/11. If you have never previously heard of this story, you might want to begin your review of it here.

In her Psychology Today blog, Alice LoCicero, President-Elect of Division 48 of the APA, has written an excellent introduction to the retraction controversy and the broader context framing it. The current APA president Antonio Puente has suggested that her blog post is based on "false premises" and reaches "false conclusions," in part because she references this proposed retraction in the following way: "a journal for an APA division to decide[d] to retract a peer reviewed and accepted paper that would have encouraged ethics teachers to teach about the multiple ethical dilemmas in this series of events." President Puente counters this claim with the following one: "Sage Publishing, which publishes the journal Teaching of Psychology, informs us it has no plans to retract the article." He was writing August 18. It was not until August 19 that Camille Gamboa, Public Relations Associate at SAGE, informed me privately about this, and only after I sent her a copy of the APA response:

Sorry not to have alerted you to this notice ahead of time. Yes, I can confirm it is true that there are currently no plans to retract this paper. The only slightly misleading part of the statement is that this is ultimately the decision of the editor of the journal, whom we at SAGE support.

There was never a public statement about this made for psychology dissidents who had complained to SAGE. SAGE, as I will describe in another article in this series, only became even minimally responsive on this issue after the APA convention, and after a lot of pushback from psychology dissidents on this threat to our academic freedom.

In July, as the correspondence below will show, there was a declared intention to retract the article, a decision that was later "reviewed." My notification of this review came late--in August after the APA convention. Alice LoCicero was never informed of the conclusion of this review until the APA president's comment on her blog. And it is still not clear what SAGE or the APA will do to protect the author and editor from whatever fears prompted the original decision to retract.

PsySR is, in the meantime, sponsoring a competition to make online videos teaching the content of Handelsman's article ($1000 in prizes), so even if the retraction eventually goes through, the pedagogical insights and value of the article will not be lost to history.

Below is my correspondence as PsySR President with various parties, seeking more information about the retraction, which I heard about in mid-July.

This includes correspondence with the editor who originally accepted Handelsman's article, Andrew Christopher, and former APA president Gerald Koocher, who wrote something to the author and editor that precipitated the original decision to retract.

My correspondence with two SAGE representatives, SAGE editor Danielle Bath and SAGE Public Relations Associate Camille Gamboa, is also included below.

Note: My reference to Handelsman's article being peer-reviewed in my own emails reflects a common understanding among psychology dissidents at the time that Handelsman's article underwent peer review. Subsequent information from second-party accounts makes me less willing to assert this claim now. Handelsman's article did, at the very least, get reviewed by an acting editor and was not found wanting until other circumstances--presumably the implicit or explicit threat of suffering and impoverishment--were added to the context.

[The emails below have been edited for each writer's typos, and one short reference to a previous email's typos has been removed. When others have written back to me, I have attempted to summarize and only quote when relevant. I have deleted email addresses and sometimes the names of cc'd parties. I have reconsidered an implication I drew from one email and so have summarized that email with the implication removed. Otherwise the content of the correspondence is unchanged from the original emails.]

Ian Hansen is an Assistant Professor of psychology and the 2017 President of Psychologists for Social Repsonsibility.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

