Power of Story
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

An Old Guard Psychologist Inspires a Chill on Academic Freedom

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ian Hansen     Permalink
opednews.com Headlined to H1 8/21/17

Author 75339
Gerald Koocher
(Image by Willmarth Interviews: Dr. Gerald Koocher on Ethics)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Will a former APA President suppress published guidance on how to teach the psychologists-in-torture scandal?

University of Colorado professor Michell Handelsman has found himself in the middle of a battle over whether and how to remember the American psychology profession's disgraceful collusion with torturing U.S. government forces after 9/11. And he is paying dearly for it.

Handelsman's crime? Being one among a very few psychologists who have published or taught about this collusion scandal. The collective inattention by the most influential psychologists of the profession has nothing to do with the scandal being uninteresting or irrelevant.

The widespread reticence arises instead from a low-level fear that blunts and retards critical and historically-conscious thinking throughout the profession. Other psychologists who set the tone for the field have tried either to miss the memo about this scandal due to their oh-so-professional busy-ness, or to forget about it as quickly as possible afterwards.

Mitch Handelsman decided not to give into this fear, and so he wrote about how to teach this grim period in the profession's history. Like many individuals who refuse to grovel in fear, Mitch Handelsman was swiftly punished. And his punishment is one that, if left unchallenged, could tighten this noose of fear even further around the neck of the profession.

If you haven't heard about the scandal, the psychology profession's collusion with torturing U.S. government forces, here is the short story. Key leaders in the American Psychological Association (APA) consulted with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) on what kinds of ethics policies these agencies wanted the psychology profession to have in the post-9/11 era. These APA leaders then made sure that the CIA and DOD got the policies they wanted, specifically an ethics policy encouraging psychologists to take part in "legal" (by U.S. law) interrogations of detainees in national security settings--settings like Guantanamo Bay prison, Bagram air base, Abu Ghraib prison and CIA black sites.

From flickr.com: Tortured Chair {MID-154189}
Tortured Chair
(Image by Guwashi999)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Ian Hansen is a social psychology professor specializing in cultural and political psychology and a part time activist on behalf of the good things in life.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

