Power of Story
Torture, Academic Freedom and a Teachable Moment

From flickr.com: Defending a Professor's Freedom of Speech? {MID-154446}
Defending a Professor's Freedom of Speech?
(Image by HonestReporting.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

[The Author Ian Hansen has a PhD in psychology from the University of British Columbia. He is the current president of Psychologist for Social Responsibility, His extensive bio, curricular vitae and professional accomplishments are on the York College, CUNY website]

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." --- Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana.

The deadline is still a month and a half away to enter an online teaching video competition sponsored by Psychologists for Social Responsibility (PsySR). The organization is calling for educators who support academic freedom to create and upload online videos teaching the content of a recently-published article about the pedagogically useful features of the psychologists-in-torture scandal. The scandal the article references is an inadequately-covered national imbroglio that you can read up on here. The article itself is "A Teachable Ethics Scandal," by Mitchell Handelsman.

From flickr.com: Interrogation Procedure 2 {MID-154436}
Interrogation Procedure 2
(Image by adilbookz)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Gerald Koocher, a psychologist mentioned frequently in the 2015 report of an independent investigator into this scandal, has made an attempt to persuade various parties to retract Handelsman's article. This proposed retraction threatens academic freedom and the integrity of historical memory on this issue. The purpose of the PsySR competition is to spread the story--and the teaching points about psychology--that Koocher's persuasive efforts might otherwise suppress.

Please note that the author of the article, Mitchell Handelsman, has not endorsed this competition, and I, as president of PsySR, have not consulted him or corresponded with him at all. The competition is a matter of an organization without a direct connection to Handelsman taking up the cause of academic freedom to protect our own interests and the interests of other academics who might write on the same issues Handelsman did--or any other controversy for that matter.

From flickr.com: Waterboarding is Torture. {MID-154437}
Waterboarding is Torture.
(Image by adilbookz)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The cognitive and social psychology of the psychology profession colluding with torture

Given the fierce opposition Handelsman's article has inspired from those tainted by the scandal he references, it is ironic how implicitly non-judgmental Handelsman's tone is. He notably declines to condemn those APA leaders who colluded with U.S. government agencies to wittingly or unwittingly to create a key role for psychologists in the state apparatus of U.S. torture. He instead does something that the APA leaders in question might find even more galling. He draws on research and theory in social and cognitive psychology to offer a more forgiving perspective on their moral failures. And no one likes to be forgiven for things they refuse to admit were apocalyptically wrong. From Handelsman's article:

When reading the Hoffman report, it might be tempting to see the major players as evil people. This, however, would be an example of the fundamental attribution error. A more complete exploration includes situational factors: Some of the players might be more like participants in the (infamous) Milgram's (1974) obedience studies rather than evil villains. Other important concepts with direct applicability to the scandal are groupthink (Griffen, 2014; Janis, 1982) and terror management theory (Burke, Martens, & Faucher, 2010; Pyszczynski, Solomon, & Greenberg, 2003).


The Miligarm Experiment
(Image by simplypsychology)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The trouble with the form this forgiveness takes, perhaps, is the use of these moral failures to effectively and memorably teach important social psychology principles like "obedience, groupthink, terror management theory, group influence" and "cognitive factors such as loss aversion, anchoring, framing, and ethical fading" (from Handelsman's abstract, first page of his pre-print). When I say trouble, of course, I mean the trouble it causes the consciences of those tainted by the scandal. To psychologists who have fought to expose this scandal, Handelsman's updated historical illustration of psychology constructs is, on the contrary, a valuable service to good teaching.

From flickr.com: Dachau Concentration Camp {MID-154443}
Dachau Concentration Camp
(Image by Rennett Stowe)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Ian Hansen has a Ph.D. in psychology and has extensively studied and been involved in teaching, formulating and presentations on the ethics against torture. He is the current president of Psychologist for Social Responsibility (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

My thanks and gratitude for Ian refocusing the public on the horrible recent (and I fear ongoing) history of torture.

The official sanctioning of torture is the most un-American act I can imagine. It shatters any and all of the so-called American (USA) ideals and principles.

The US is indeed an "exceptional" nation, in a most unpleasant and disgraceful way.

Where in the hell are the American (USA) people? They have become zombies of "learned helplessness". I am ashamed and so should everybody with an iota of self respect.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2017 at 4:30:18 PM

