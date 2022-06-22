Climate Alarmists, Amateurs, Hobbyists and Conspiracy Addicts

There is little more annoying than amateurs, hobbyists and conspiracy addicts posting line after line of information they have found somewhere to prove their, uneducated and typically emotional, point. And the subject at hand is either the post of another amateur, hobbyist or conspiracy addict, which they are reveling and rolling in, writing even more lines after lines, or, posting line after line in an attempt to discredit the post or assertions of a professional.

I have been guilty of this. It is easy to fall in the trap.

I have noticed recently that the voluminous posting of found information by amateurs, hobbyists and conspiracy addicts is de rigueur here at OEN. There is no subject beyond the reach of the voluminous postings of found information by amateurs, hobbyists and conspiracy addicts.

This especially gets me as a carpenter. A number of years ago I was riding with a friend, a master frame carpenter, past a two-story commercial building being stick framed. He noticed that they hadn't properly braced the building and they appeared to be rolling up for the day, it was Friday. We pulled over and he sought out the foreman and pointed out the mistake. The fellow took great umbrage at my friend's observation, pointing out this and that about the structure which made it unnecessary to add braces. We laughed, said good luck and moved on. When we returned past the building the following Sunday afternoon, a storm had blown through the night before and the building had been reduced to a pile of yellow pine lumber.

What got me thinking about this was someone here using the term, "Climate Alarmist," along with voluminous information they had found somewhere. A term I should be familiar with but was not. Or maybe I just have forgotten, my memory is not what it used to be. It disturbed me. So, I googled it and the first thing that came up was a list, that looked similar to a posting of the Ten Commandments, by Senator Jim Inhofe, Republican from Oklahoma, past chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. In his official capacity he created this document, "Refuting 12 Claims Made by Climate Alarmists."

Further down the page I noticed a youtube video of Senator Imhofe.

This should be enough said, but I know it won't be.