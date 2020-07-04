 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/4/20

Captain Donald "Queeg" Trump's American Shipwreck

Trump is a real life version of the maniacal captain Queeg
(Image by Jim Heath TV)   Details   DMCA

This Fourth of July, every patriotic American should watch the riveting 1954 film The Caine Mutiny, based on the best-selling Herman Wouk novel. The story gives us a chilling, but accurate, metaphor to better grasp the imminent danger we face with an ignorant, anti-science president whom Nancy Pelosi, Steve Schmidt and others have aptly called "derelict of duty"in charge of our ship of state during the worst health crisis in a century.

For those of you who haven't seen the film, ostensibly it's about a crazy ship captain named Queeg (played by Humphrey Bogart) whose increasingly bizarre behavior begins to worry his crew. An authoritarian bully with a streak of paranoia, Queeg has a classic Trumpian personality. As the movie plot thickens, two of the crew members, played by Van Johnson and Fred MacMurray, begin to suspect that their captain is seriously unhinged.

But it was the pivotal strawberry scene that convinced even the doubters that Queeg was too mentally unbalanced to serve a moment longer. When the captain discovers that a quart of strawberries is missing, this trifling peccadillo triggers an explosive rage. "Who took those strawberries!?" Queeg thunders, ordering a sweeping investigation to bring the "villain" to justice. The full extent of their captain's irrationality, and megalomania, was suddenly on full display.

Trump's entire administration has been a series of strawberry moments. Beginning with "who let those immigrants in?!" His paranoiac anger at the press is also very "Queeg-like". The film's climactic moment occurs during a typhoon when the captain's poor judgment threatens to capsize the ship. Ignoring scientific evidence, Queeg orders the Caine to continue on its predetermined course... obsessed with "looking good" by completing his mission on time... while the ship is violently battered by wave after monstrous wave.

The ship is about to sink when, suddenly, the most American of miracles occurs... keeping in mind this is the Fourth of July weekend... a rebellion! Van Johnson, in full hero mode--and backed up by Fred MacMurray and the rest of the crew--has the courage to relieve the captain of his duty. It wasn't easy. Bogart's Queeg ranted and raved like a lunatic. But the ship was saved, and everyone lived to see another day.

On July 4, 2020, America is like the S.S. Caine sailing into that typhoon. Instead of ocean waves, we have waves of a deadly virus that our president has proved an utter failure in combating. While Europe, South Korea and New Zealand have flattened their curves by respecting science and having the courage to do what needs to be done, Trump's haphazard negligence makes him our Murderer in Chief. With a body count that, already triple the Vietnam War, continues to rise.

Our Caine-Mutiny moment has arrived. Who will be our Van Johnson? For inspiration, recall the heroic speeches made by Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff during last year's impeachment trial... which would've succeeded if not for the cowardice of Trump lackey Republicans. Given the George Floyd protests, which a majority of citizens support, rebellion against tyranny has regained its glowing aura as a moral act of duty. As American as mom, baseball and apple pie.

Do I hear 25th Amendment anyone? I couldn't think of a better birthday present for America.

I also have a family connection to The Caine Mutiny. When he was a young man, my dad had a small but significant role in the play version of the film. Titled The Caine Mutiny Court Marshall, it dealt only with the trial of the mutinous officers: all of whom were blessedly found not-guilty. Henry Fonda, Joe Namath, and David Schwimmer were featured in Broadway mountings of the play. Charlton Heston played Queeg in a version that toured London, L.A. and the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Robert Altman, the acclaimed filmmaker, directed a made-for-TV version with Eric Bogosian in 1984.

My dad played a nervous sailor who brought comic relief to a serious play. He was so good in his role, the play's director--Chester Morris, the former Golden Age of Hollywood star--invited him to join the play on the road. But my dad, recently married, chose the more stable career of a backstage worker. He joined the union, saved enough money to buy a house, and provided well for his family. Instead of star-chasing glamour, he chose duty and responsibility.

If we are to survive as a nation, the sanest, most responsible, most dutiful thing we can do is to remove Trump from office as quickly as possible. Don't believe me? Watch The Caine Mutiny.

 

John Bredin is a writer, educator, and host of the nonprofit TV show Public Voice Salon. The author of 15 books, his essays have appeared in Brooklyn Rail, New York Press, and Huffington Post. He has appeared in two movies, Variations, and (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Al Hirschfield

Apt analogy, indeed, Mr. Bredin! The big question remains: can we save ourselves from this lunatic before he destroys the Ship of State in the more than six months he still has remaining in his first term in office? Or does the absolute worst happen and the lunatics take over the asylum and Mr. Trump actually gets re-elected to a second term?

But as much as I do like the analogy of "Ship of Fools", I must admit to having had a sneaking suspicion that the the lack (bordering on absence), of real protest during the first term of the Trump administration (after the initial demonstrations immediately following his election) were somehow related to our having been indoctrinated by the popular culture to assume an inevitable positive resolution to virtually any crisis, big or small, within the hour or two of a TV show or movie. This, of course, is not always the case. And we shall soon see if that bit of indoctrination will have contributed to a truly tragic outcome in this case.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 7:17:05 AM

John Bredin

Thank you Mr. Hirschfield. I always appreciate your thoughtful comments. I sense a powerful democratic shift going on, in opposition to Trump, which has been galvanized by the George Floyd protests. Every time Trump opens his mouth he digs himself in deeper. Though I hope for a way to remove Trump before Nov. (25th Amendment), we must also be vigilant to see that Biden is elected and this mad chapter in American history is brought to a merciful close. Happy Fourth of July!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 6:14:51 PM

Art Costa

Great film. Seen many times. Not sure I see the likeness with Trump. Queeg who represents the institution of the military. Nothing institutional about Trump.

The ending of the film is interesting and seems unconnected to Trump.

While I enjoy mutiny films, and this is one of the better, though Crimson Tide with Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman remain my favorite both in intensity of the characters, the tension of command, and the huge struggle over whether or not to launch nuclear war heads.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 7:53:53 PM

John Bredin

I appreciate your response Art. And yes, I see your point that Queeg has a lot more positive qualities than Trump! As an English professor, I'm always searching for metaphors to help me explain reality better. As for the Trump-Queeg connection, what links them is their bullying, megalomania, and paranoia. Also their inability to perceive reality...which is connected to respecting science. With Queeg this led to a near capsizing of the ship...saved only when the crew mutinied. I wanted to draw a parallel with Trump, who is capsizing our ship of state, by encouraging a similar uprising in his inner circle; one which could spark invoking the 25th Amendment. I still think this is possible. But I do appreciate your reaction. Best.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 8:39:27 PM

Art Costa

Actually John where they may be alike is how their counterparts or antagonists make them appear deceptively complex.

Trump's claim that less testing would reduce the cases received a wide establishment, "what an idiot". But forget about the image given to us nonstop by the media, and it's clear he is right and is ridiculing the shallow emphasis on cases.

The Queeg parable is similar in that the smarty pants, played so well by Fred McMurray, is really taken to the cleaners during the trial. He thought he was intellectually superior to Queeg (Humphrey Bogart).

Beyond those nuances, I see little to compare.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 9:06:36 PM

Private Citizen

DONALD and the Argonauts is a great classic that few smarty-pants college educated liberals read in the original Greek text. "Q"is a great letter Greeks overlooked. That's why they're now losers. (bet your A$$) Hillary the Medusa is still willing to evict her opponent from government housing, and serve her private email from a more secure room, in the White folk's House, and be America's First female Father Figure. Universal Income checks will be sent to all registered democrats. Old age and/or death is no problemo for

H I L L A R Y (Once a First Lady ...) C L I N T O N single, female, available for global charity, solving problems THE DONALD can not, and opening America for business.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 8:13:25 PM

John Bredin

Never heard of Donald and the Argonauts. Will have to look into this. I see you're a fan of Greek literature. Very nice.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 8:40:11 PM

Robert Adler

John,

Couldn't agree more.

For a similar take on Trump, check out this blog post from December of 2017.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 2:41:31 AM

John Bredin

Thanks Robert. I'll check it out. What kind of work do you do Robert?

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 5:56:57 PM

Richard Pietrasz

This is an interesting analogy, but I think it totally misses any important point.

Caveat: I have only seen fragments of the movie. The novel was the first serious one I read written for adults, in 1966 when I was 11 years old. I eagerly anticipated it (as what I know now as US war porn). I remember the first scene as Queeg being a middle-aged overweight and out of shape guy dressed only in underwear (due to the heat), a really sharp contrast to the hero image I had grown up with.

In context of the story, the crew of the USS* Caine revolted because they figured they had a a high chance of all dying due to a combination of storm and managerial competence.

This happened later with ground combat units in Vietnam, hence the term "fragging". As best I can tell, US military do not revolt because their orders are in conflict with the highest levels of US US law (the US Constitution and signed and US ratified treaties including the Kellogg-Briand Pact and the Geneva Conventions). They kill instead.

As far as Trump is concerned, his dishonesty and psychopathy are so so blatant that they are an excellent of the behavior of his predecessors in office (pretty much all of them).





Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 8:47:06 AM

John Bredin

If you get a chance, Richard, watch the whole film. It'll give you a better sense of my argument here. At some point, in a similar way to Thoreau's idea of "civil disobedience," the most patriotic thing to do is to revolt. In the case of the Caine it was a life-saving decision. Very similar to America in 2020 with a lunatic president whose poor judgement has already murdered 100, 000 people.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 6:01:03 PM

