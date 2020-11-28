 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A Biden Education Plan to Save Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 516850
Message John Bredin
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Educator John Bredin with students in Newark, NJ
Educator John Bredin with students in Newark, NJ
(Image by John Bredin/ Personal Camera)   Details   DMCA
>

Just because Donald Trump was defeated, it doesn't mean the scourge of Trumpism will suddenly disappear. This is no time to rest on our laurels. We have work to do. First, America must come to grips with the fact that over 70 million people voted for a lying, no-nothing, anti-science, autocratic bully. How did this happen? Trump's very emergence on the political scene is both an ominous bellwether and a wakeup call. A warning and a nudge. Unless we make fundamental repairs to the institutions that nourish freedom "yesterday, if not sooner" our grand experiment in democracy may go kaput.

First on the list for a radical, "gut renovation" overhaul is our education system. Over the past five decades, American education has been degraded to the point where--to paraphrase Joe Biden's campaign slogan--it has "lost its soul." Gone is education's once noble civic function as a democratic, public good. Ask the average Joe on the street what the goal of education should be. You'll probably get the banal response: "to get a job."

That's all? Few, if any, will mention anything as grand or soulful or stirring as strengthening democracy; nurturing better, more kind and empathic citizens; or saving the world. It wasn't always like this. Once upon a time, during the rosy dawn of our republic, education took its marching orders from Thomas Jefferson. Here's what the Apostle of Democracy said about why schools matter:

"If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be."

In other words, ignorance = unfreedom. Period. End of story. Which would appear to be self-evident, no? As self-evident as the "truth" that "all men are created equal," a line that our most intellectual founding father--a true heir of the European Enlightenment--began the Declaration of Independence.

But if Jefferson's linkage of knowledge to freedom is so baked-in-the-cake, plain-as-day obvious, then why did we forget it? And he wasn't the only one who "got" the basic civic role of education. Horace Mann, father of the modern common school, actually said "education is our only political safety." Repeat that ten times--then put it on a t-shirt!

And then there was John Dewey. The title of his most important book, Democracy and Education (1916), pretty much says it all. America's leading 20th-century philosopher, Dewey is known as the godfather of progressive education. His photo in the lobby of Columbia University's Teachers College (where the great sage once taught) is accompanied by his quote: "Education is the fundamental method of social progress and reform." Not as pithy as Mann's statement, but you should also put this on a t-shirt.

Dewey believed education, at its best, is a catalyst for building community and strengthening democratic life. Both of these processes were, in his mind, also deeply interconnected. When you build community, you strengthen the very muscles needed for a healthy democracy. The key design feature of a Deweyan classroom is a democratic circle, where the teacher joins (but doesn't dominate) the conversation. Along with liberal amounts of open and authentic of dialogue. But dialogue requires a basic level of social trust. You need to believe you have something to learn from your dialogue partner. Otherwise, why bother.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Bredin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Bredin is a writer, educator, and host of the nonprofit TV show Public Voice Salon. The author of 15 books, his essays have appeared in Brooklyn Rail, New York Press, and Huffington Post. He has appeared in two movies, Variations, and (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Captain Donald "Queeg" Trump's American Shipwreck

Protesting Trump's Culture of Narcissism

Building Community in the Big Pause

An Education Vaccine to Cure Trumpism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 