Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

CNN's Jake Tapper: Fake Journalist? Ignores WTC-7, 9/11 Responder Karl Golovin

On April 8, 2017, "The Kalb Report" was carried live from Washington, DC's National Press Club. CNN's Jake Tapper and Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold were guests of Marvin Kalb; their discussion centered around President Donald Trump's criticism of journalists - especially CNN - for publishing "Fake News."

During Q&A, retired Customs special agent and 9/11 responder Karl Golovin pursued why Tapper hasn't reported on evidence of controlled demolition (as circumstantially implies "False-Flag Terrorism") in collapse of the three World Trade Center towers (WTC's 1, 2 and 7) on September 11, 2001, documentation of which Golovin personally delivered to "Worldwide Head" of CNN Jeff Zucker, Tapper and accompanying journalists during a Newseum event almost a year earlier (April 18, 2016).

Moderator Kalb persistently interrupted Golovin's efforts to lay a complete foundation for his question, which, when ultimately asked, Tapper refused to answer; his one-word response after Kalb inquired whether Tapper "[wanted] to try that" (answering Golovin's question) was "Nope."

The exchange occurs from 1:45-2:45 of this video:

Fahrenthold sat quietly during the exchange, but in response to the subsequent question of a National Press Club member, explained the "journalistic" strategies of minimally reporting - or outright ignoring - controversies they were trying to "debunk," lest increased public interest be aroused and scrutiny brought to bear on the actual - even important - underlying issues.

Karl Golovin recently wrote in OpEdNews (click here) about the evidence in history of "False-Flag" Terrorism, drawing comparisons between aspects of JFK's assassination and the events of 9/11, notably referencing the less well-known Operation(s) Northwoods and Gladio. Viewing "massive civil obedience" as a potentially most likely path for beneficially reclaiming the nature and direction of America, he encourages and hopes many will "Peaceably Assemble for Truth: JFK to 9/11," on May 29, 2017 (100th anniversary of JFK's birth).


Karl Golovin encourages use of Facebook profile pictures from IAmTheFaceOfTruth.com
(Image by Karl N. Golovin)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Join the 'Peaceable Assembly for Truth: JFK to 9/11 on May29, 2017
(Image by Karl N. Golovin)   Permission   Details   DMCA

To view the invitation (click here); the text reads:

Join others, peaceably assembling at noon on May 29, 2017, the 100th anniversary of JFK's birth - everywhere, yet especially upon the north/public terrace/plaza (facing Watergate) of The Kennedy Center, Washington, DC.

Without signs, speeches or entertainment; simply wear a "JFK Button" (provided free to all attending), in petition by your presence for Truth: JFK to 9/11.

Details have been posted in the 911TAP newsletter: (click here)

All are encouraged to separately purchase tickets ($25) to enjoy the official "JFK Centennial Celebration," at 4pm on May 29th (following the "JFK Vigil") in The Kennedy Center's Opera House: (click here)

Organizer Karl Golovin has acquired 30 tickets to provide as gifts for the first 30 participants who both arrive on time (at noon) and continue in this "JFK Vigil" for the full three hours, until 3pm; to join in a "group photo" - wearing our "JFK Buttons" - before going inside to enjoy the "JFK Centennial Celebration."

Honor the memory of President Kennedy!

(Article changed on May 6, 2017 at 02:46)

 

www.JFKvigil.com

Karl Golovin retired in 2007 as a Special Agent of the U.S. Customs Service (by then known as DHS/ICE); volunteered and was then hired as Security Director of the Ron Paul 2008 Presidential Campaign.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bill Johnson

The truth about Jake Tapper is this...

First let's look at what he tried to do to a sitting president GWB. Jake Tapper gained access to the white house press room pretending to be a journalist.

He would sit out in the audience with live cameras rolling and he would try over and over to trick a president into making concessions or committments FOR ISRAEL only.

Jake Tapper was eventually escorted out of the white house and off white house grounds by armed security and told not to come back while GWB was president.

So Jake Tapper was sent to VH-1 to do lame rock music documentaries while waiting for GWB to leave office.

And once GWB was gone, Jake Tapper was back in active agent mode again pretending to be a journalist once again but now flying around on Air Force One with obuma.

Bottom line is Jake Tapper proved himself to an active agent for israel on U.S. soil. Many suspect Jake Tapper is a MOSSAD agent pretending to be a journalist so he can use press access for live on camera commitment requests of presidents and other high ranking officials.

He is a fraud and should be run out of this country and back to where his masters are back in israel.

So it is easy to see why Jake would respond the way he did in this piece.

Submitted on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 1:24:19 AM

Karl Golovin

Bill Johnson, thank you for your most insightful comment! I've actually had similar experiences with several other CNN journalists (on camera), as I intend to make the topic of other brief articles, soon. Again - your comment is much appreciated.

Submitted on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 2:23:38 AM

