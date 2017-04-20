Refresh  

Liberty Lives in the Light: Illuminate + End "False-Flag" Terrorism

      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
'Liberty: An Idea Lives On!' - Join the 'JFK Vigil' 5/29/17 - Click 'Image By' Link Below!
(Image by Karl N. Golovin)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Dear President Trump & Congress,

The "official story" of 9/11 is not true. Yet what are Americans - and their elected representatives, gathered in Washington, DC - to do about it?

"World Trade Center Building 7 fell symmetrically at free-fall acceleration into its own footprint at 5:20 pm on September 11, 2001," reads text on the back cover of the 48-page, Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth (www.AE911Truth.org ) publication, BEYOND MISINFORMATION: What Science Says About the Destruction of World Trade Center Buildings 1, 2 and 7 (www.BeyondMisinformation.org).


Delivering AE911Truth's 'Beyond Misinformation' (here to Senator to Feinstein's D.C. Office) Sept 2016
(Image by Karl N. Golovin)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Most Americans have never heard of WTC-7; omitted from the 9/11 Commission Report and well-avoided by most mainstream media. However, in conjunction with the fifteenth anniversary of events, copies of AE911Truth's publication were hand delivered to the offices of every Senator and Representative in the U.S. Congress.

Karl Golovin, delivering AE911Truth.org's texts to offices of all 541 Members of Congress; Sept. 2016
(Image by Karl N. Golovin)   Permission   Details   DMCA

By contrast with the mysterious, never-quite-fully-available "28 Pages" of Congress' own investigation of 9/11 (alluringly suggested by some to implicate Saudi, even Israeli culpability), AE911Truth's "48 Pages" of scrupulously peer-reviewed, scientific analysis are freely available, demanding both acknowledgement and, rather than a simplistic imputation of all responsibility for 9/11 to purely external forces, inviting necessary, responsible, introspective consideration - and action - by all Americans.


Rep. Pete Sessions welcomed AE911Truth's text, invited Karl Golovin in for this picture; Sept. 2016
(Image by Karl N. Golovin)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The 47 floors of WTC-7 collapsed in seven seconds in a process recognizable as "controlled demolition." Circumstantial evidence suggests all three towers (1, 2 and 7) explosively collapsed not due exclusively to two of those towers being hit by fuel-laden, commercial aircraft, but in all three instances due to pre-planned, controlled demolition.

History repeats itself, say some - others clarify that even when not precisely repeated, at least events usually rhyme. And it is in the history of an earlier, formative event in the memories of most aging baby-boomers - the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy - that one may look for a rhyming of the forces and processes revealed in each event, and for guidance in reclaiming the nature and direction of America.

History evidences that governing power and benefits accruing to select persons, gangs, groups (and now corporations), have expanded most reliably through cyclical patterns of instilling fear, hatred and/or chaos within and between populations, alternated with solutions offering temporary security; inevitably at the expense of personal freedoms.


Essential Reading: 'Rulers of Evil: Useful Knowledge About Governing Bodies' by F. Tupper Saussy
(Image by Frederick Tupper Saussy)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Among techniques evident in that pattern of history is "false-flag terrorism," wherein allied interests cooperatively perpetrate acts of real and imagined violence against even their own populations, accomplished in ways that blame may be attributed to politically expedient, real or imagined enemies.

Declassified in the 1990s, "Operation Northwoods" was a post-Bay-of-Pigs "false-flag" plan proposed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff to President Kennedy, calling for terrorist acts against U.S. citizens to create a pretext for invasion of Cuba. Rejected by President Kennedy, his own assassination later exemplified "false-flag" action on an even grander scale, wherein the one framed via intelligence operations (Footnote #2) to appear his assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, was officially manipulated to best allow attribution of the actual crime to Cuban and/or Soviet Union sponsorship, justifying potential military action against either or both nations. Recall that advisors had encouraged President Kennedy, who of course refused, to himself launch a pre-emptive nuclear attack on the Soviet Union.


Artwork by Anthony Freda; demystifying 'False Flag Terrorism'
(Image by Anthony Freda)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2

 

www.JFKvigil.com

Karl Golovin retired in 2007 as a Special Agent of the U.S. Customs Service (by then known as DHS/ICE); volunteered and was then hired as Security Director of the Ron Paul 2008 Presidential Campaign. Golovin's ongoing investigative and (more...)
 

