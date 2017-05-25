- Advertisement -

NEWS FLASH! - The author intends freely distributing 7,000 of "The JFK Button - Emblem of Peaceable Assembly" imminently, in/near Washington, DC: (1) May 25-26 and 28th (in front of The White House); (2) May 27th, to those arriving for the JFK100 Open House at The Kennedy Center; (3) May 29th to participants 12-3pm in www.JFKvigil.com ("Peaceably Assemble for Truth: JFK to 9/11"), and to those arriving for The Kennedy Center's 4pm official "JFK Centennial Celebration"; (4) June 3rd, to participants in "The National Security State & JFK" Conference at Dulles Airport Marriott; (5) To otherwise receive your own "JFK Button," see notes that follow this letter:

Dear President Trump & Members of Congress,

The 100th anniversary of JFK's birth on May 29, 2017 will provide a unique moment for uniting all of America - even the world - in turning from a history long dominated by covertly orchestrated conflicts within and between populations, towards a better future; one informed through transparency in all governmental processes and activities.

I am writing to encourage your designating May 29th - also November 22, 2017 - as dates for reviving Constitutional, civic involvement, even that on these dates, millions may "Peaceably Assemble for Truth: From JFK to 9/11" (www.JFKvigil.com).



Click below to join the 'Peaceable Assembly for Truth: JFK to 9/11' on May 29, 2017

History evidences that political and media forces have gradually and effectively lead Americans away from comprehending that "peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances" is the Constitutionally established means for functionally correcting deficiencies in our self-governance; not the lesser, ill-defined and violence-prone notions of "protest" and sporadic, chaotic "demonstrations."

Attached, please find the text of a letter published on page A13 (and a physical copy) of The Washington Times' January 23rd, 2017 "Inaugural Insert," expressing that truths essential to ongoing, effective self-governance are withheld from even the day of JFK's assassination, extending through and continuing since the events of September 11th, 2001. Moreover, please note that 2017 is the 50th year since "false flag" attack upon the USS Liberty; the time has arrived for all information of that event to be fully known.

As an emblem for commemorating imminent events, please consider the merits of both temporary, paper "cut-out/pin-on" and "clothing magnet" buttons - "The JFK Button" - as wearing may spread enthusiasm in advance - and upon the dates of - such purposeful activities. "In God We Trust" implicitly true; instead words excerpted from a JFK quote inform the button's message, a call to civic responsibility: "Liberty: An Idea Lives On."

I am negotiating with a manufacturer to streamline processes whereby, throughout the remainder of 2017, "at cost, delivered" for about 75 cents each (in shipments of 1000+), recipients of this letter and anyone thus inspired may acquire such quantities of these buttons to freely share with others; or re-sell, at a recommended $1.50 retail price, that the wheels of commerce may enable their rapid distribution - even around the world!

I am confident that you see the benefit of achieving popular support for transparency by endorsing these occasions to "peaceably assemble," promoting related enthusiasm via broad distribution of "The JFK Button" and will require release, in this centennial year of JFK's birth, all assassination and other essential information; that America may resume it's place of admired self-governance in this world.

Sincerely,

