Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

May 29, 2017: Peaceably Assemble for Truth: JFK to 9/11 + "The JFK Button"

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Karl Golovin     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 5/25/17

Author 90760
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)


May 8, 2017 - Author freely distributing 'The JFK Button' to Newseum guests
(Image by Author Karl N. Golovin's Photo Album)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

NEWS FLASH! - The author intends freely distributing 7,000 of "The JFK Button - Emblem of Peaceable Assembly" imminently, in/near Washington, DC: (1) May 25-26 and 28th (in front of The White House); (2) May 27th, to those arriving for the JFK100 Open House at The Kennedy Center; (3) May 29th to participants 12-3pm in www.JFKvigil.com ("Peaceably Assemble for Truth: JFK to 9/11"), and to those arriving for The Kennedy Center's 4pm official "JFK Centennial Celebration"; (4) June 3rd, to participants in "The National Security State & JFK" Conference at Dulles Airport Marriott; (5) To otherwise receive your own "JFK Button," see notes that follow this letter:

Dear President Trump & Members of Congress,

- Advertisement -

The 100th anniversary of JFK's birth on May 29, 2017 will provide a unique moment for uniting all of America - even the world - in turning from a history long dominated by covertly orchestrated conflicts within and between populations, towards a better future; one informed through transparency in all governmental processes and activities.

I am writing to encourage your designating May 29th - also November 22, 2017 - as dates for reviving Constitutional, civic involvement, even that on these dates, millions may "Peaceably Assemble for Truth: From JFK to 9/11" (www.JFKvigil.com).


Click below to join the 'Peaceable Assembly for Truth: JFK to 9/11' on May 29, 2017
(Image by JFK Vigil Invitation)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

History evidences that political and media forces have gradually and effectively lead Americans away from comprehending that "peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances" is the Constitutionally established means for functionally correcting deficiencies in our self-governance; not the lesser, ill-defined and violence-prone notions of "protest" and sporadic, chaotic "demonstrations."


Please click below to view 911TAP.org's 'Action Alert' for the May 29th Event
(Image by 911TAP.org Action Alert for May 29th)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Attached, please find the text of a letter published on page A13 (and a physical copy) of The Washington Times' January 23rd, 2017 "Inaugural Insert," expressing that truths essential to ongoing, effective self-governance are withheld from even the day of JFK's assassination, extending through and continuing since the events of September 11th, 2001. Moreover, please note that 2017 is the 50th year since "false flag" attack upon the USS Liberty; the time has arrived for all information of that event to be fully known.


Click link below to access pdf of ad placed by author in The Washington Times, 1-23-2017
(Image by Karl N. Golovin's 1-23-17 Ad in The Washington Times)   Permission   Details   DMCA

As an emblem for commemorating imminent events, please consider the merits of both temporary, paper "cut-out/pin-on" and "clothing magnet" buttons - "The JFK Button" - as wearing may spread enthusiasm in advance - and upon the dates of - such purposeful activities. "In God We Trust" implicitly true; instead words excerpted from a JFK quote inform the button's message, a call to civic responsibility: "Liberty: An Idea Lives On."

- Advertisement -


'The JFK Button' - front view - click link below for details
(Image by 'The JFK Button' - Karl N. Golovin)   Permission   Details   DMCA


'The JFK Button' - reverse view - click below for details
(Image by 'The JFK Button' - Karl N. Golovin)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I am negotiating with a manufacturer to streamline processes whereby, throughout the remainder of 2017, "at cost, delivered" for about 75 cents each (in shipments of 1000+), recipients of this letter and anyone thus inspired may acquire such quantities of these buttons to freely share with others; or re-sell, at a recommended $1.50 retail price, that the wheels of commerce may enable their rapid distribution - even around the world!

I am confident that you see the benefit of achieving popular support for transparency by endorsing these occasions to "peaceably assemble," promoting related enthusiasm via broad distribution of "The JFK Button" and will require release, in this centennial year of JFK's birth, all assassination and other essential information; that America may resume it's place of admired self-governance in this world.

Sincerely,

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

www.JFKvigil.com

Karl Golovin retired in 2007 as a Special Agent of the U.S. Customs Service (by then known as DHS/ICE); volunteered and was then hired as Security Director of the Ron Paul 2008 Presidential Campaign. Golovin's ongoing investigative and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Liberty Lives in the Light: Illuminate + End "False-Flag" Terrorism

Your Invitation to Honor JFK

This November 22nd, is Your Destination Dallas? - or Washington, D.C.?!

President Obama: This November 22nd, Honor JFK - Free the Files!

CNN's Jake Tapper: Fake Journalist? Ignores WTC-7, 9/11 Responder Karl Golovin

5/29/14: Join a Constitutional Assembly in Washington, D.C., Free the CIA/JFK Files

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Karl Golovin

Become a Fan
Author 90760
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 11, 2013), 4 fans, 9 articles, 1 quicklinks, 16 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I hope many will write requesting to be freely mailed "The JFK Button," and that gifts of encouragement may be prompted that will facilitate distribution of thousands more, especially in-person, by the author, in front of The White House, that visitors from all over the United States and world may return home bearing "The JFK Button: Emblem of Peaceable Assembly" - To make a gift (not a "donation," there is no tax deduction) please see notes at end of the article, or visit the author's PayPal account: .paypal.me/karlgolovin Thank you! Karl Golovin

Submitted on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 1:52:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 