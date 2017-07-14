Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Blocking Detente

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Reginald Johnson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

There's a possibility for making a better relationship between the United States and Russia, but the knives are out.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met recently in Hamburg, Germany, and had what appeared to be a very constructive meeting. The two discussed a range of issues including the war in Syria, the battle against terrorism, cyber security, and the charges of Russian meddling in the US presidential election last year.

The two leaders were able to strike an agreement for a cease-fire in a section of Syria and coordinate with each other in the battle against ISIS. They agreed to disagree on the claim of Russian hacking.

According to Stephen Cohen, professor emeritus of Russian studies at Princeton University and New York University, the Trump-Putin meeting may augur a new day in Russia-US relations.

Cohen said the meeting represented a "potentially historic new de'tente, anti-Cold War partnership begun by Trump and Putin." He noted that the relations between the two nuclear-armed superpowers are at their lowest point in decades.

"What we saw today was potentially the most fateful meeting between an American and Russian president since the wartime (World War II)," said Cohen, who witnessed the Reagan-Gorbachev summit meetings in the 1980s. "The reason is the relationship between the US and Russia is so dangerous."

But Cohen, speaking on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox television on Friday, hours after the meeting, cautioned that the proposed new partnership will likely come under "vicious attack."

How right he was. Over the next few days there was a fierce pushback. On Sunday, three longtime critics of Trump and Russia took to the airwaves to criticize Trump's performance in Hamburg and blast the idea of a partnership.

Neo-con senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham said it made no sense to forge a new agreement with Russia without punishing Russia first for the alleged cyber attacks in the US election last fall.

They and others keep insisting that Russian responsibility for the hacking is flat fact, despite serious doubts raised by a number of cyber experts, the fact that the report on the hacking was done not by the FBI but by a company hired by the Democratic National Committee, the fact that the company's chief technical officer is an anti-Putin Russian e'migre', and the fact that a full National Intelligence Estimate on the hacking, involving all 17 intelligence agencies, was never done (contrary to assertions by many politicians and the media).

Speaking on the NBC show "Meet the Press," Graham said Trump gave a "terrific speech" in Poland earlier in the week on his European trip, but then had what he called a "disastrous meeting" with Putin in Germany.

The senator said the president has a "blind spot" on Russia and his attitude that we should "forgive and forget when it comes to Putin regarding cyber attacks is to empower Putin and that is exactly what he is doing."

McCain criticized Trump's tweet over the weekend that he "looked forward to working constructively with the Russians" --- actually, a thoroughly laudable goal, in my view.

But McCain demanded that Putin must pay a stiff price for the claimed hacking. "Otherwise he'll be encouraged to do it again," he said.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

www.pequonnock.blogspot.com
Reginald Johnson is a free-lance writer based in Bridgeport, Ct. His work has appeared in The New York Times, BBC-Online, the Connecticut Post, his web magazine, The Pequonnock, and Reading Between the Lines, a web magazine affiliated with the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Downgrading Ed Schultz

A Travesty of Reporting

WBAI in Crisis

U.S. Foreign Policy: Relentless War

Demanding Action on Fukushima

Fukushima --- A Global Threat

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Reginald Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 26331

(Member since Nov 14, 2008), 1 fan, 25 articles, 39 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Better relations with Russia is a desirable thing. We need to reduce the risk of a nuclear confrontation between the U.S. and Russia. Following the Hamburg meeting, there's a chance for detente. But will neocons and the media allow it?

Submitted on Friday, Jul 14, 2017 at 7:52:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 