Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The UK Poisoning Case: Truth or Fiction?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Reginald Johnson       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/1/18

Author 26331
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: No WMD {MID-273843}
No WMD
(Image by Abode of Chaos)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Do I hear an echo?

The administration of President Donald Trump announced that it would be expelling 60 Russian diplomats from the United States due to the charges made by its long-time ally the United Kingdom that Russia was responsible for the poisoning of a former Russian spy-turned British double agent and his daughter, in Salisbury, England recently.

"It looks like" Russia was behind the poisoning, Trump told reporters. The alleged attack, Trump said, "is something that should never, ever happen."

- Advertisement -

Britain and other countries in the European Union, Canada and Ukraine also expelled dozens more Russian diplomats based on the charge of Russian complicity in the incident, in which a nerve agent was allegedly used to contaminate Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Russia has now retaliated by expelling 60 American diplomats and closing the US Consulate in St. Petersburg.

The diplomatic expulsions have worsened relations between the United States and Russia, relations which were already strained due to sanctions previously slapped on Russia in connection with Russian alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election and so-called wrongdoing by Russia in Ukraine.

But there's a big problem with the poisoning story: there is no solid proof that the Russian government was actually behind the chemical attack. There is only a claim by UK government officials that the Russians were behind the crime, simply because, in their words, the chemical agent found in the victims "was of a type developed by Russia." That's it. There's been no further details or supporting evidence given.

The British "analysis" was done by officials at Porton Down, the biochemical warfare facility dedicated to developing weapons of mass destruction, which is located only 10 miles from Salisbury.

The Russian government has vigorously denied the UK claims. The Russians have repeatedly requested that samples of the nerve agent be given to them so they can examine the substance and respond to the charges. But the samples have not been provided.

- Advertisement -

In refusing to provide the material to the Russians for inspection, the UK government of Prime Minister Theresa May is violating the terms of the Chemical Weapons Treaty. It is also denying due process to Russia. It is standard legal practice in the United States the UK and other Western countries, not to mention most countries around the world, that if some person, some institution or some country is accused of committing a crime, they or their counsel have a right to examine the evidence that forms the basis of the charges that have been leveled against them. They can then raise questions if necessary, and contest the charges.

But this right has not been given to Russia. Apparently, the principles of due process and presumption of innocence mean nothing when it comes to charges against Russia.

Any accusation, any wild accusation, suddenly becomes verified fact if Russia is the named culprit. If there's some vague link that Russia is behind a terrible event, forget about a careful gathering of evidence, just assume Russia did it.

This is a mockery of justice.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Reginald Johnson is a free-lance writer based in Bridgeport, Ct. His work has appeared in The New York Times, BBC-Online, the Connecticut Post, his web magazine, The Pequonnock, and Reading Between the Lines, a web magazine affiliated with the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Downgrading Ed Schultz

A Travesty of Reporting

U.S. Foreign Policy: Relentless War

WBAI in Crisis

Demanding Action on Fukushima

Fukushima --- A Global Threat

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Duveen

Become a Fan
Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 28 fans, 35 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2277 comments, 73 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"There were lies told in the lead-up to the war with Iraq and the result was disastrous. The media failed to ask the tough questions. Reporters too easily accepted the government narrative."

The media did not just fail: they were complicit. Today also, the media must support the propaganda stream issued by the government. Why? Because that's what they get paid to do. There's something a bit infantile about this article, although it is otherwise quite good. It would be nice if the media lived up to true journalistic standards, but it doesn't. And I would not hold my breath waiting until the mainstream media changes. Also, the author seems to buy into the "Russian hacking US elections" narrative, which to me looks like a lot of baloney.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 1, 2018 at 3:53:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 