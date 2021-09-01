Ben Rhodes' Book Proves Obama Officials' Lies, and His Own, About Edward Snowden and Russia

Ever since Edward Snowden received asylum from Russia in 2013, Obama officials have repeatedly maligned his motives and patriotism by citing his "choice" to take up residence there. It has long been clear that this narrative was a lie: Snowden, after meeting with journalists in Hong Kong, intended only to transit through Moscow and then Havana on his way to seek asylum in Latin America. He was purposely prevented from leaving Russia trapped in the Moscow airport by the very Obama officials who then cynically weaponized his presence there to imply he was a civil-liberties hypocrite for "choosing" to live in such a repressive country or, even worse, a Kremlin agent or Russian spy.

But now we have absolute, definitive proof that Snowden never intended to stay in Russia but was deliberately prevented from leaving by the same Obama officials who exploited the predicament which they created. The proof was supplied unintentionally in the memoir of one of Obama's senior national security advisers, Ben Rhodes, entitled The World as It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House. It is hard to overstate how dispositively Rhodes' own book proves that Obama officials generally, and Rhodes specifically, lied blatantly and cavalierly to the public about what happened: a level of sustained and conscious lying that can be explained only by sociopathy.

The memoir of Rhodes, now appropriately an MSNBC contributor, is an incredibly self-serving homage to himself that repeatedly attempts to demonstrate his own importance and accomplishments. The passage about Rhodes' conduct regarding Snowden is very much aligned with those goals. While repeatedly emphasizing how traumatic the Snowden revelations were for the Obama administrations, Rhodes boasts of the crucial role he played in preventing Snowden from leaving Russia as the NSA whistleblower was desperately attempting to do so exactly the opposite of what people like Rhodes and Hillary Clinton were telling the public about Snowden.

It is really beyond words how willing these people are to lie. One chapter of Rhodes' book is devoted to the Obama administration's efforts to normalize relations with Cuba. Rhodes explains that the deep distrust between the countries that had endured for decades began to subside due to two events which he helped engineer. The first was the two countries' agreement to improve the prison conditions for two prisoners: an American imprisoned by Cuba, the other a Cuban imprisoned by the U.S. The second even "more important signal" sent by Cuba showing its genuine desire to improve relations was their capitulation to Rhodes' threats that they had better withdraw the permission they had granted Snowden to allow him to pass through Havana once he left the Moscow airport as planned, on his way to Latin America where he intended to seek asylum.

In other words, Rhodes who has spent years insinuating that Snowden is a Russian spy and traitor given his "choice" to flee to Russia knew in real time that Snowden never planned to stay even one day in Russia. He had only flown to Moscow from Hong Kong with the intent to immediately fly from Moscow to Havana, and then on to either Ecuador or Bolivia to obtain asylum. Prior to landing in Moscow, Snowden and his representatives had secured a commitment from the Cuban government to allow him safe passage through Havana on his way to South America.

The only reason Snowden is in Russia is because of the actions of Rhodes and his fellow Obama officials to deliberately trap him there: first by invalidating his passport so that he could not board any international flights, and then by threatening the Cuban government that any chance for normalization with the U.S. would be permanently destroyed unless they withdrew their guarantee to Snowden of safe passage through Havana, which they then did. Here's Rhodes in his own words, boasting about what he regards as his success:

"There was one other, more important signal. Around the time of our second meeting, Edward Snowden was stuck in the Moscow airport, trying to find someone who would take him in. Reportedly, he wanted to go to Venezuela, transiting through Havana, but I knew that if the Cubans aided Snowden, any rapprochement between our countries would prove impossible. I pulled Alejandro Castro aside and said I had a message that came from President Obama. I reminded him that the Cubans had said they wanted to give Obama 'political space' so that he could take steps to improve relations. 'If you take in Snowden,' I said, 'that political space will be gone.' I never spoke to the Cubans about this issue again. A few days later, back in Washington, I woke up to a news report: 'Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden got stuck in the transit zone of a Moscow airport because Havana said it would not let him fly from Russia to Cuba, a Russian newspaper reported.' I took it as a message: The Cubans were serious about improving relations."

Could this admission be any clearer? From the very beginning, Obama officials including Rhodes knew that Snowden had not traveled to Russia with the intention of staying there, but instead was in Rhodes' own words "stuck in the Moscow airport" and was "trying to find someone who would take him in." (Leave aside Rhodes' other lie that Snowden intended to "go to Venezuela," the NSA whistleblower's plan was to travel from Moscow through Havana to Bolivia or Ecuador, but Rhodes, knowing how Americans view Caracas, purposely replaced Venezuela as the intended destination to further impugn Snowden's motives). Rhodes then tells us how proud he is of himself for having successfully bullied Cuba out of allowing Snowden to fly through Havana as he intended, thus in Rhodes' own words causing "Snowden [to] get stuck in the transit zone of a Moscow airport."

And yet, countless Obama officials -- including, most amazingly, Rhodes himself -- have spent years lying to the public by claiming exactly the opposite. Over and over, they impugned Snowden's patriotism and strongly implied he was a Russian spy and a traitor as evidenced by his "choice" to go to Russia. As but one example, listen to the player embedded below to hear what Rhodes told his fellow former Obama national security official Tommy Vietor in February of 2017, on Vietor's Pod Save America program (where Rhodes is now also a co-host). For a full hour, Rhodes impugned Snowden's patriotism and motives, repeatedly citing his choice to flee to Russia as his primary proof (along with the fact that Snowden went to meet with journalists in "China" by which Rhodes means Hong Kong):

"Cause again like, a whistleblower doesn't conspicuously pass through China to Russia, you know, reporters are always saying 'Are you telling me that you know that he was working for the Russians?', or what have you, I'm like, I'm not, I'm telling you what I see, which is this guy went to China and Russia, the two most adversarial intelligence competitors to the United States; he could've gone to some very liberal European country that probably would've taken him in, or he could have faced the music here; the choice of those destinations speaks volumes."

