Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Apple's Value Tops $Trillion: Why It's Bad

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   6 comments, 3 series

opednews.com Headlined to H1 8/5/18

From flickr.com: Apple Inc Logo {MID-307415}
Apple Inc Logo
(Image by DigitalRalph)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Apple's value as a corporation just passed a trillion dollars. Only sixteen nations in the world have a GNP greater than a trillion dollars.

I don't have anything against Apple. I use a mac notebook. But no company should be a trillion dollars big. There should be federal and international laws making it illegal for a corporation to get that big, just as I've long written, there should be a law making it illegal to be a billionaire.

When corporations get too big they become too powerful, too dominating over what should be democratic processes and systems. Their reach gives them influence at all levels of government. They over-reach and privatize or abusively use the commons--our shared resources.

The way our predatory capitalist economic system works, the bigger the corporation, the more powerful it is. In some ways the power of corporation--at least of very big corporations--is a combination of soft and hard power. Soft power works by attraction. Hard power works by threat, command and domination.

Smart corporations wield the two kinds of power by weaving them into the tapestry of the community, building good will, but also a bit of dependence and fear of the local node (factory, office, headquarters, warehouse) shutting down and leaving.

Connecting to community is good. But when corporation has its tendrils in hundreds or thousands of communities, when its platform of products and software reaches deeply into almost every citizens' life, this can be dangerous.

Think cancer, tree-rot, advanced infection--an infestation that sinks its roots and tendrils in deep. And remember, corporations are predatory machines, created to extract and harvest without the balance of giving back, of connecting as part of a sustainable web of ecosystems. That's the way corporations should operate--in synergy, conscious interdependence and cooperation with the people and ecosystems they touch and interact with.

Systems can become very big and still can be sustainable and interdependent. It might be possible for some form of business evolve to be that sustainable, interdependent and generative rather than predatory and parasitic. But now, today, corporations are like the scorpion in the fable that kills the frog as they are crossing the river, because it is their nature. Corporations are killing mother earth, as Vandana Shiva describes, operating in a war paradigm of doing business, farming and destroying.

Until humanity evolves and invents sustainable economic and business models, policies and practices, corporations should be considered primitive, dangerous, in serious need of regulation and should be restricted in size. In nature, small is better. Big is rare and too big is pathological.

I am calling for a paradigm shift--a change to a model of living and working in the world that supports all life, supports the living ecosystems, that is based on an ethos of sustainable, interdependent, respectful coexistence. This is the way humans lived, functioned and operated for millions of years, they way WE evolved to exist. The experiment of civilization, which has brought benefits, has also brought ways of thinking and relating to the world that are pathological and toxic.

We CAN have civilization and technology without having the malignant, war-minded predatory economic and business models that now dominate. We have to invest in creating the models that meet that vision.

 

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Devil's Advocate

"There should be federal and international laws making it illegal for a corporation to get that big..."

Weren't there such limitations in the beginning? I seem to recall a bunch of rules governing corporations that are no longer being followed.

Weren't there also supposed to be "purposes" for these corporations to exist, along with expiration clauses that forced corporations to disband after those purposes were served, or after certain designated dates were reached?

The entire definition of a "corporation" has been allowed to expand over the years, for no other reasons but greed and control.

Leslie Johnson

I agree completely, Rob. Given the power they now have, primarily from the donations they can now give political candidates (who then vote in their favor), it's a formidable task...the Congress 'for, of and by us', knows what we want and are shirking that responsibility. Here's hoping enough "wake up" by midterm election time.

cant tell

"I don't have anything against Apple. I use a mac notebook. "

We live in an idiotacracy and have all my life. Voting must mean saying to the rich, "here, rule me and tell me how to live, because it's convenient"

I wonder if the same zombies say to Apple, "Please give me Digital Restrictions Management, destructive lawsuits and the end of my freedom because it's convenient"

Devil's Advocate

"I don't have anything against Apple."

I do. Apple is the epitome of what's wrong with our present capitalist system...

1) Thanks to "free trade", Apple enjoys not only the profits of labour "outsourcing", but also the added bonuses of CHILD labour.

2) Apple uses every "legal" tool to avoid paying taxes to their "home country", and using that money to buy back their own stocks, thus artificially inflating their own worth.

3) Apple uses proprietary, technical "lock-in" to capture markets that should be open to competition.

4) Apple totally sells out its users, who are typically ensnared by the false sense of "culture". While enjoying a market willing to pay completely unjustified inflated prices for their crap, Apple cooperates with all the players in the data mining game, from marketing models to law enforcement and the intelligence community.

There's more, but I'll stop here.

George W.Reichel

Chinese company,really.

Lois Gagnon

Apple and Microsoft are both too dominant. Both have used monopolistic practices to squeeze out competition.


It's time to demand the enforcement of anti-trust laws that as far as I know are still on the books. They're just being ignored for the sake of politicians attracting campaign dollars. Until we find a way to get money out of politics, I don't see any of this changing.

