The world's most dangerous terrorist group is a threat to life on the planet. It has killed millions and excited about killing hundreds of thousands if not millions more, in attacks it envisions that could kill hundreds of thousands within hours. Those visions could lead to the end of modern civilization.

It has fomented hate and division at historic levels, wiping out fifty years of success at building tolerance and unity.

It has degraded decades of work, across the planet, which made humanity and nature safer. It is aggressively, intentionally working to reverse and destroy laws and policies which brought more justice and fairness to disadvantage and minority peoples.

The propaganda efforts of this terrorist group have been so effective that many of its victims actually support it enthusiastically, even while it kills their family members and impoverishes them.

But what exactly is terrorism? Wikipedia's page on terrorism offers this: