The World's Most Dangerous Terrorist Group and its Leader

The world's most dangerous terrorist group is a threat to life on the planet. It has killed millions and excited about killing hundreds of thousands if not millions more, in attacks it envisions that could kill hundreds of thousands within hours. Those visions could lead to the end of modern civilization.

It has fomented hate and division at historic levels, wiping out fifty years of success at building tolerance and unity.

It has degraded decades of work, across the planet, which made humanity and nature safer. It is aggressively, intentionally working to reverse and destroy laws and policies which brought more justice and fairness to disadvantage and minority peoples.

The propaganda efforts of this terrorist group have been so effective that many of its victims actually support it enthusiastically, even while it kills their family members and impoverishes them.

But what exactly is terrorism? Wikipedia's page on terrorism offers this:

Terrorism is defined in Title 22 Chapter 38 U.S. Code 2656f as "premeditated, politically motivated violence perpetrated against noncombatant targets by subnational groups or clandestine agents."[4] According to Matusitz (2013), terrorism includes the following:[5]
  • It is the use of violence or threat of violence in the pursuit of political, religious, ideological or social objectives.
  • It can be committed by governments, non-state actors, or undercover personnel serving on the behalf of their respective governments.
  • It reaches more than the immediate target victims and is also directed at targets consisting of a larger spectrum of society.
  • It is both mala prohibita (i.e., crime that is made illegal by legislation) and mala in se (i.e., crime that is inherently immoral or wrong).

    • The Wikipedia page also offers that caveat that acts of violence during war or self defense are not considered terrorism. I'd disagree with the part about war, particularly if the combatant starts the war.

    It probably won't surprise you that Donald Trump is the leader-- making him the most dangerous terrorist in the world.

    But I must confess that while I started out conceptualizing the Republican party as the most dangerous terrorist group-- one that has leaders supporting a droolingly rabid warmonger like John Bolton to be Trump's National Security Advisor-- I changed my mind as I began fleshing this article out.

    I considered characterizing the whole US congress-- a collection mostly made up of millionaires and billionaires-- as the most dangerous terrorist group, with it's simpering DINO Democrats who sell out their constituents by protecting billionaires and big, predatory corporations. And the Democratic leadership, in the form of the DNC, DCCC and DSCC and comparable groups protect these traitors and help them win primaries to insure their election. But they are a symptom.

    Then I realized that the biggest terrorist group is not exactly a group, though it is comprised of a collection of people. It is a system. And really, we humans exist in an inescapable collection of interconnected systems that affect each other.

    It's the predatory, extractive top-down, capitalist system-- one that is a very new phenomenon on this planet. It's one that has produced more billionaires and more wealth inequality than ever before. It is a system that is the penultimately inevitable result of centralized, hierarchical, predatory civilization that allows predatory narcissists to rise to the top and surround themselves with narcissistic reflections of themselves.


    predatory extractive capitalism
    (Image by Rob Kall)       Permission   Details   DMCA

    This recent development puts humanity and earth's precarious ecosystems in great danger. Fortunately, there are trends, especially among people born after 1980, which could reverse the danger this terrorist system presents. Younger people and some born before 1980 have a different sense of how things should be. Their brains have been marinated in the bottom-up experience of the internet and smartphones, which has, to some extent neutralized the top-down, authoritarian collection of cultural influences that have inundated people over 50 years old, particularly white males.

    This alternate experience leads younger people, women and minorities to see and relate to the world in a different way. They are not so deeply programmed to accept things as they are, to accept the abuses and predations of the powerful. It's not perfect. They DO accept the loss of privacy. But overall, they are our hope for the future. Today, young people are protesting in Washington and across the globe, in the "March for Our Lives" movement.

    This is not just another protest. It is the beginning emergence from the cocoon of a new, metamorphosing humanity, one that offers hope, if we can survive the malignant, insane ship of fools leadership of now totally unhinged and out of control Trump.

     

    Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

    Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

    The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

    Kenneth Johnson

    TERROR $YSTEM

    Exactly!

    Wars are instituted to protect THE SYSTEM.

    Vote to 'Stay the Course' at your own risk. Once the Monopoly board contains too many hotels, the game collapses.

    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 4:26:21 PM

    Paul from Potomac

    Oligarchs exist in every economic (and incidentally, every ecological) system as well. It's semantics, but evil exists in many living creatures. It's about predators and prey. Changing the nature of life is probably a hopeless cause. For those of us in the thick of DC's movement to bring springtime to our fair city, the "March for Our Lives" can be seen, just ten minutes ago at noon, shining a light of hope...

    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 4:30:11 PM

    larry payne

    Paul, Isn't "March for Our Lives" made up of those who have been fooled into thinking guns are the problem in the U.S.? If mainstream media supports a movement, then that movement has most likely been created by Wall Street propaganda.
    It's the Oligarths who control Wall Street who are afraid of public gun ownership. Too many guns in the hands of citizens who know who is really behind the shootings gives the Oligarths extreme paranoia.
    "March for Our Lives" is Wall Street Oligarths speaking . . . not the people.

    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 5:22:42 PM

    Paul from Potomac

    The kids in these marches today are sick and tired of the lies and hogwash promulgated by the NRA and gun-toting maniacs, and are made up of the nearly 500,000 victims and families of gun violence in the USA these years since the kids on the street today entered high school. Larry, you've been reading too many graphic novels.

    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 6:26:47 PM

    Kristine Hoggatt

    It doesn't seem to matter who is sitting in the Oval Office.. Both Dems & Repubs are guilty of state-sponsored terrorism. The irony is that they cry foul when any other nation does anything a fraction as egregious. Global terror is not limited to the Republicans, unless you don't count the atrocities committed under Bill Clinton and more recently Barack Obama.

    How possible is it to get rid of the entire congress? Of course, we'd have to shut down all the propaganda mouthpieces (corporate press) first to stop them from brainwashing the gullible masses.

    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 5:03:51 PM

    Hosea McAdoo

    Thank you. Excellent point. I have been watching the kids march and am feeling the most hope I have felt in twenty years, however unlikely it will do any good as what people want is only important in a democracy, which here, is long gone.

    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 5:57:39 PM

    gunnar kullenberg

    ...not all bad, but...your faith in "young people" is completely unfounded -- they ARE the guarantee that the biosphere will continue to be degraded, they ARE the ones that volunteer (!!!) to do the criminal bidding of the Imperial Warfare State, for crying out loud -- BOTH "men" and "women"...

    ...and...can we stop using words like "narcissistic" and "misogynistic" and similar cheap "word weapons"...


    What MAKES "america" dangerous is the abyssal indifference of the vast majority of the population...and the illegitimacy of the meta-jurisdictional union construct -- designed to deliver resources and formal approval to the center of political power....a totalitarian construct dressed up like a "democracy"...

    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 6:16:45 PM

    Susan Lee Schwartz

    and this adds to the conversation how?


    Kids are the future, period.

    ... the system is designs to sell them everything, using the most sophisticated technology available, then it is just cynical to blame them.

    YOu cannot blame them for not knowing better. The ignorance is passed down by their elders.


    I met tens of thousands of really young kids, when I taught primary grades, and I can tell you the problems this culture that sells violence and consumerism. Kids are great, even though some get damaged on the way to adulthood.


    Met over a thousand 13 year old kids in the nineties, and so many of them made me proud, like the Parkland kids....smart and savvy!


    It is the CABAL that runs the show, that pays the politicians to gain office and thus to do their bidding. Power is always inthe hands of the elite , whichi s why our founding fathers tried to prove Hobbs wrong. Too bad the electoral college turned out to be easily manipulated.



    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 6:45:08 PM

    Bill Reid

    Reminds me of the song by the Who,"Won't get fooled again."Saw a whole generation protest, and rise against the System in the 60's and early 70's. The movement fizzled and now the System is run by that generation.Maybe it's not just another protest, maybe, but when 5 people (sorry, can't recall source) own 50% of all global wealth, a day of reconning is on the horizon. Whether we act through a legislative process or not has yet to be determined.

    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 6:36:10 PM

    Susan Lee Schwartz

    Good one, Rob.

    The CABAL that runs the show here IS the terrorist organization! Congress is theirs!

    The dynastic wealthy are death merchants, making their fortunes by benefiting from the industries that prey on humanity.

    How can anyone expect the toxic Koch brothers to care about the serfs and vassals, when they are worth 90 billion dollars.

    They aim to re-write our Constitution.

    When 3 men are wealthier then the rest of the US population, what can you expect... empathy?

    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 6:54:48 PM

    Michael Daly, artist

    it's it called da deep state ?

    Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 6:57:22 PM

