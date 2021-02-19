Pay for Biden's $1.9 Trillion Relief Plan With Dynasty Taxes

Republican word framers like Frank Luntz calls them "death taxes." I call them "Dynasty taxes"-- taxes on inheritances that prevent one ultra wealthy dynastic leader to continue his dynasty with future generations.
Trump and Mitch McConnell put through a bill that cut those taxes substantially. I say that Joe Biden and the Democrats should take all of them back and then some. That's the missing ingredient in the $1.9 trillion dollar relief bill-- paying for it.
The tax should not have any affect on the 99%. It should only affect inheritances and estates valued at over $20 million dollars.
And there should be a covid-19 windfall tax for people like Jeff Bezos, the Walton family and others who have scored huge increases in wealth during the pandemic.
Paying for this huge relief package should be a part of the conversation. Paying for it with money that Trump and McConnell gave to the most wealthy people and corporations is a natural, just solution to make the package even more palatable. Come up with a way so that the entire package is paid for, and then, you could even raise some of the features, like giving $2000 a month to families through the summer, when most Americans whow want to will have been vaccinated.
The world has a billionaire problem. We have a top-down dominator problem that is dangerously out of control. We need to debillionairize the planet. The easiest way to start is with a Dynasty tax. Even some Republicans might be happy to have the relief package paid for. Let's go back to a tax structure similar to the one Dwight Eisenhower instituted.
