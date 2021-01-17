America Has the Tinder to Ignite Social Uprising

The ScheerPost columnist and Pulitzer winning journalist speaks to the host of "The Jimmy Dore Show" about the storming of the Capitol and what it says about American culture.

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)

