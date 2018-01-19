Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

A white supremacist called my show and did not get what he expected (VIDEO)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/19/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

A white supremacist called into my Politics Done Right show this week. I pride myself on giving every caller the opportunity to present their point of view. But I am never shy about civilly and respectfully refuting them. And I did just that.

The white supremacist had a calm voice likely expecting a shouting match that would unravel me as he came across as the sane one. He got a dignified, schooling instead.

White supremacist caller schooled, but it wasn't for him

The caller had an interesting definition of voter fraud. In his opinion, undocumented immigrants perpetrate voter fraud by birthing American citizens. And because supposedly immigrants mostly vote for Democratic candidates it is a problem.

- Advertisement -

Throughout the discourse, it was clear that the caller was concerned about the demographic makeup of America. He finally fessed up to it when I made a case for the undocumented immigrant's right to stay in this country.

"Immigration should be culturally compatible," the white supremacist said. "So yes it should be mostly European immigration as it was pre-1965."

When I told him it is clear that he believes America must be a white country and that he believes in white supremacy, I got the expected answer.

- Advertisement -

"But Egberto," the caller said. "That is how the country was founded."

Of course, he is right. But a country founded on immoral foundation could not stand if immutable. America became a great nation because its flawed creation had clauses that allowed it to grow and change.

The person who called after the white supremacist scolded me for being too kind to someone he perceived as evil. I explained that when I speak to callers like the one who called, I am not responding solely to him, but to the thousands who are listening, some still with formative minds. I am not trying to convert on the spot as that is never longlasting. I am trying to plant seeds with the expectation that some will grow and bear fruit.

Please be a part of the audience. Follow @EgbertoWillies and LIKE the show's Facebook page here.

You can watch/listen/podcast the entire show here.

(Article changed on January 19, 2018 at 15:16)

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

Democrat stops CNN Host cold as she appeased Trump admin's felonies (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Trump Effect: Minnesota mayoral candidate shocking racial rant (VIDEO)

MSNBC Panel berates Fox News for dishonest rant: 'Useless Idiots' for Trump (VIDEO)

Are liberals living in their own bubble?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 