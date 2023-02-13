 
 
A Winning Strategy for Democrats 2024

Dark Brand Owning the GOP
Joe Biden and his team have begun a winning strategy. They are attacking the Republican's weakest link. Republicans are caught saying time after time that they want to eliminate Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and The Affordable Care Act. They vote against lowering prescription drug prices, affordable childcare for working families, student debt relief, and many more of the programs that help working Americans, who are not looking for a handout but a hand up.

Republicans want the people to think about Chinese balloons, Twitter accounts, and Hunter Biden's laptop. They want Americans to think about the false idea that radical leftists are grooming their children to be homosexuals and transvestites. Republicans refuse to disavow themselves from crackpot Mega MAGA Maniac conspiracy theories like Q-A-Nonsense, along with armed insurrection groups like the Neo-Fascist / White supremacists Oath Keeper, Proud Boy, Boogaloo Boi, Patriot Front, and others which have gained the support of a sizable amount of the country's population.

The Republicans have become the Party of No Manners, No Class, and of being disruptive, and working only for their donors. They focus on culture wars, wokism, Hunter Biden's laptop, and whatever else they can use to distract the American people from the programs that the Democrats have enacted to help working families. Not because it's the right thing to do, it's because burning it all down is the only thing they have left.

What the Democrats should be loudly and frequently declaring from now until the next election is, that the average American is really threatened by the Republican lawmakers who through special interest lobbyists, bought and paid for by the one-percenters that want to deny us access to healthcare, affordable housing, modern transit, living wages, proper voting rights, and a stable climate.

Joe Biden has gut-punched the Republicans, so let's go for the knockout blow so we can take back the House and gain more seats in the Senate and make the government work for the people this time.
