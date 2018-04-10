- Advertisement -



File:False Flag (variation on the flag of the United States).svg ...1024 Ã-- 539 - 33k - png

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA









- Advertisement -

This very short, very simple proof, is ALL that is required to prove 9/11 was an inside job/false flag event. I say it is absolutely solid and cannot be disproved. I have yet to find anyone that can disprove it. If anyone thinks it can be disproved, show me how.

The proof shows logically that WTC7 was a controlled demolition. I finished by tying the collapse of WTC7 together with the other events of 9/11 to prove 9/11 was an inside job/false flag event.

- Advertisement -

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is the governmental agency that "studied" the collapse of World Trade Center building 7 (WTC7). They produced their un scientific final report in 2008 after trying for six years to figure out a way to explain away the virtually perfect symmetrical collapse of WTC7 into its own footprint. Their "investigation" was un scientific. They did not take into account the evidence pointing directly to the collapse being a controlled demolition. If they had, it would have been a short investigation leading to the correct conclusion.

The short, simple proof that 9/11 was an inside job / false flag attack goes like this:

I. Given that a crumpling or naturally collapsing building absorbs energy making free fall impossible (David Chandler, Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth);

II. And Given that NIST agrees : Free fall is impossible in a building crumpling or collapsing naturally due to structural resistance (Shyam Sunder, NIST);

- Advertisement -

III. Therefore, NIST understands that it requires no structural resistance for a building to free fall .

IV. Given that NIST showed WTC7 was in free fall;

V. And Given that the only way free fall can occur is to remove all structural resistance at once and that can only be done with a controlled demolition;

VI. Therefore, the free falling WTC7 was a controlled demolition.

Next Page 1 | 2