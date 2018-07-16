 
 
A Spirited, Substantive Debate on the Trump-Putin Summit, Russia, and U.S. Politics

(Image by Photo: Democracy Now Screenshot)   Permission   Details   DMCA
ON SATURDAY, I described the "multiple reasons political discourse is degraded by the fact that it now plays out primarily on Twitter." On Sunday night, the New York Times's White House reporter Maggie Haberman announced that she was " taking a break from this platform" because "it's not really helping the discourse." There seems to be a growing recognition, one I certainly share, that Twitter is a uniquely poor, even destructive, medium for conducting complex political debates and should be avoided for those purposes.

That view was reinforced for me by a lengthy, spirited, and substantive debate I had on Democracy Now! this morning about the Trump-Putin summit, and U.S. politics more broadly, with Joe Cirincione, the longtime president of Ploughshares Fund, which has long been devoted to the reduction and ultimate elimination of nuclear weapons, as well as a contributor to MSNBC and Think Progress. Although we disagreed on several critical questions, the debate was substantive, respectful, and nuanced, and therefore, infinitely more illuminating of my positions and his than endless Twitter bickering could possibly achieve (the two tweets of his that I referenced during the discussion are here and here).

Go to The Intercept for the rest of this article.

 

Glenn Greenwald is one of three co-founding editors of The Intercept. He is a journalist, constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times best-selling books on politics and law. His most recent book, No Place (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

