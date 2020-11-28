 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

A Little Divine Wisdom About "Saving the World"

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512932
Message Al Hirschfield
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

There is a very famous "spiritual teacher" named Mata Amrityanandamayi (better known as "Amachi"). Before the Covid-19 pandemic, she would spend the better part of the year travelling around the world giving talks, singing devotional songs and blessing those who came to attend her free programs with a "hug" (it's easy to see why she would have had stop doing that...) Her hugs became quite famous. She would, in fact, remain in a stadium with 20,000 people and not leave until each person had received one of her divine hugs (generally without a break). It was widely reported that, all tolled, she had hugged over 30,000,000 worldwide.

She also became famous as an humanitarian. A list of her awards is below.

I once told a priest I had befriended Amma, and although he had nothing but suspicion for Indian "gurus", he couldn't quite get his mind around the sheer numbers, and was curious enough as to why so many people would want to be hugged by her, that he actually got up early one morning, and accompanied me to the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, where over 20,000 used to come each year to experience Ammachi's blessing (I also once went with the Dean of the Columbia School of Journalism, who had a grand old time. But that's a whole other story).

While waiting for the blessing, her organization played a very powerful film about her (which I'm told was created by a follower who also happened to be the head of marketing for Microsoft). It showed her non-touring life, which is a genuinely superhuman non-stop, schedule of helping others and relieving whatever suffering she finds in the world; from building free homes (tens of thousands of them), to simply shoveling garbage for 10 years to rid some section of India of excessive waste, and on and on and on. My priest friend was mesmerized. At one point, he leaned over to me and said, "You know, 48 hours ago she wasn't even on my radar. Now, there's nowhere else I'd rather be. This is Christ's teachings in action."

We had left early enough that morning to be one of the first in line for a blessing and, after Ammachi hugged the priest (she also whispers mantras in your ear during the hug), he stood up, but couldn't move. One is supposed to immediately get up and make room for the next person when finished. But he just stood there, immobile. Amma smiled and invited him to get yet another hug (itself highly unusual). And, as soon as the priest left the stage, he headed for the bookstall where he immediately purchase a picture of her. When I asked him why he hadn't left the stage after the first hug, he simply said that it had been so long since someone had hugged him, he was so moved... he couldn't move. And then added, "She did something to me... Oh, a good thing. But something in me has changed." He went on to have at least one very remarkable experience related to her afterwards, which I'll have to leave for another time. But had become a definite fan for life.

I guess I'm relating all of this just to try and establish Ammachi's reputation and genuine spiritual greatness.

Now, this is all leading to a talk given by a monk who lives in Ammachi's ashram in San Ramon, Calif. He, ironically, had met Amma while part of a documentary film crew which actually intended to expose her as a fake.

I guess this particular fellow was unconvinced...

In any event, one of the things that the monk shared with us was his first meeting with her. At that point in his life, he was so distressed by what he saw as the condition and state of the world, his first question was, quite naturally, "What can I do to change the terrible shape the world is in?"

And Amma's reply (coming from someone who's entire life is devoted to alleviating human suffering) was this:

"The world is already perfect. Any fault you see in it is your own."

I'm not going to even try and make some kind of "authoritative" sounding sense of her statement. I don't feel qualified. Perhaps readers might want to offer there own take on it. But, my best guess is if one takes the whole concept of "projection", in the psychological and philosophical sense, to its ultimate conclusion, one probably would find oneself right where she says we are.

The world is God's Creation. Our perception of it is entirely our own.

Awards and Honors

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Al Hirschfield Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A rapidly aging boy from NJ, with a somewhat radical political bent, and stubbornly persistent anger issues...

The above photo is not of me but of an Indian holy man named Sathya Sai Baba. He is pictured here (in a photo taken in the (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Bill Gates Already Building Factories to Manufacture Covid-19 Vaccines

Chomsky Gives a Sobering Assessment of Sanders' Chances

Why Sanders Will Slaughter Trump

Why Tulsi Voted "Present"

Bernie's Cabinet

Even Trumps Come and Go

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 