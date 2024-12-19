Winter Solstice - 2024

The Winter Solstice marks the shortest day of the year-- the day with the least light. It symbolizes the end of the challenge posed by increasing darkness and the cold that often accompanies it. It represents the close of a testing time, when we've had to draw together, keeping the fires burning for warmth and companionship, gathering around them during the long nights and dark days. It is about survival in the face of harsh realities.

It is also a moment for reflection, a time to look inward, to draw upon our inner resources, and to contemplate how to move forward with purpose. It is a time to sharpen our tools-- both physical and mental-- and to clarify our vision for what lies ahead.

The solstice is a reminder that this is the axis on which the planet turns, the tipping point when the movement back toward the light begins. It brings with it the promise of new possibilities and new life. It is the time to acknowledge that we have endured the heavy, cold, and dark season and, with renewed hope and clearer purpose, prepare to embrace what the returning light will reveal.

The Winter Solstice is about endings and beginnings. It is a testament to resilience.