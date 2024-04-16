Tomgram: Juan Cole, Playing Russian Roulette with Middle Eastern Oil

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Sometimes it seems as if it just never sinks in. I mean, it shouldn't be that complicated anymore. It's hardly news that 2023 was a year of unnerving heat globally -- the hottest "by far" since records began to be kept -- including month by month, May through December. And should you think that was an anomaly, 2024 has taken up the cudgel (so to speak), with each new month hitting a startling global record. March was the tenth in a row to do so. Worse yet, as should be all too painfully obvious by now, this isn't the end of something but -- given the continued massive burning of fossil fuels on this planet -- just the beginning, with so much worse still to come. And don't forget the dramatic heating of global oceans and seas, where records are now also being broken in an unnerving fashion.

Yes, of course we know why this is happening. It's not exactly a mystery anymore. Humanity's (mis)use of fossil fuels, sending greenhouse gasses soaring into the atmosphere, is all too literally creating a future hell on earth and a potentially unimaginable world for our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. And it's not exactly a secret who's truly responsible for so much of what's now happening. As Thor Benson recently highlighted at the Common Dreams website: "A report released by Carbon Majors on Thursday says that 57 companies were responsible for 80% of the world's CO2 emissions from fossil fuel and cement production between 2016 to 2022."

And anyone who checks out the latest piece by TomDispatch regular Juan Cole, creator of the must-read Informed Comment website, won't be surprised to learn that Saudi Aramco leads that list. Oh, and "in terms of investor-owned companies, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and BP contributed the most to CO2 emissions. ExxonMobil alone was responsible for 3.6 gigatons of CO2 emissions over a seven-year period."

Yet, strangely enough, as I've written elsewhere, we humans continue to fight wars with each other (pouring yet more greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere) rather than facing the war on the planet that Big Oil and crew are conducting in a distinctly apocalyptic fashion. (I've long wondered what the CEOs of those companies would say to their kids and grandkids about profiting off the destruction of their world.) Anyway, let Cole take you onto the very planet we're destroying in such a remarkable fashion, with an emphasis on the area in which he's an expert, the distinctly overheating, fossil-fuelizing Middle East. Tom

Dead Last (With an Emphasis on Dead!)

Despite Hellish Heat Waves and Epic Floods, the Middle East Gets Failing Grades on Climate Action

By Juan Cole

Last September witnessed what used to be a truly rare weather phenomenon: a Mediterranean hurricane, or "medicane." Once upon a time, the Mediterranean Sea simply didn't get hot enough to produce hurricanes more than every few hundred (yes, few hundred!) years. In this case, however, Storm Daniel assaulted Libya with a biblical-style deluge for four straight days. It was enough to overwhelm the al-Bilad and Abu Mansour dams near the city of Derna, built in the 1970s to old cool-earth specifications. The resulting flood destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings, washing thousands of people out to sea, and displaced tens of thousands more.

Saliha Abu Bakr, an attorney, told a harrowing tale of how the waters kept rising in her apartment building before almost reaching the roof and quite literally washing many of its residents away. She clung to a piece of wooden furniture for three hours in the water. "I can swim," she told a reporter afterward, "but when I tried to save my family, I couldn't do a thing." Human-caused climate change, provoked by the way we spew 37 billion metric tons of dangerous carbon dioxide gas into our atmosphere every year, made the Libyan disaster 50 times more likely than it once might have been. And worse yet, for the Middle East, as well as the rest of the world, that nightmare is undoubtedly only the beginning of serial disasters to come (and come and come and come) that will undoubtedly render millions of people homeless or worse.

Failing Grades

In the race to keep this planet from heating up more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Centigrade) above the preindustrial average, the whole world is already getting abominable grades. Beyond that benchmark, scientists fear, the planet's whole climate system could fall into chaos, severely challenging civilization itself. The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), which monitors the implementation of the Paris climate accords, presented its alarming conclusions in a late March report. The CCPI crew was so disheartened by its findings -- no country is even close to meeting the goals set in that treaty - that it left the top three slots in its ranking system completely empty.

For the most part, the countries of the Middle East made a distinctly poor showing when it came to the greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels that are already heating the planet so radically. Admittedly, Morocco, with longstanding and ambitious green energy goals, came in ninth, and Egypt, which depends heavily on hydroelectric power and has some solar projects, ranked a modest 22nd. However, some Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates hit rock bottom in the CCPI's chart. That matters since you undoubtedly won't be surprised to learn that the region produces perhaps 27% of the world's petroleum annually and includes five of the 10 largest oil producers on the planet.

Ironically enough, the Middle East is at special risk from climate change. Scientists have found that it's experiencing twice the rate of heating as the global average and, in the near future, they warn that it will suffer, as a recent study from the Carnegie Institute for International Peace put it, from "soaring heat waves, declining precipitation, extended droughts, more intense sandstorms and floods, and rising sea levels." And yet some of the countries facing the biggest threat from the climate crisis seem all too intent on making it far worse.

Little Sparta

The CCPI index, issued by Germanwatch, the NewClimate Institute, and the Climate Action Network (CAN), ranks countries in their efforts to meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement according to four criteria: their emissions of greenhouse gases, their implementation of renewable energy, their consumption of fossil-fuel energy, and their government's climate policies. The authors listed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 65th place, calling it "one of the lowest-performing countries." The report then slammed the government of President Mohammed Bin Zayed, saying: "The UAE's per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are among the highest in the world, as is its per capita wealth, while its national climate targets are inadequate. The UAE continues to develop and finance new oil and gas fields domestically and abroad." On the southeast coast of the Arabian Peninsula, the UAE has a population of only about a million citizens (and about eight million guest workers). It is nonetheless a geopolitical energy and greenhouse gas giant of the first order.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).