The Seven Benchmarks of the 21st Century

Only due to COVID-19 did the general public become aware of global warming and our other commensurate crises. This was the 1st benchmark. Those of us who have spent the last 25 years, or more, writing about the coming category-V Hurricanes coming to our shores were, ironically, relieved.

But if we are wise and prescient, what other benchmarks of the 21st century may we be missing?



Collective Confusion

For if we analyze global warming with any clarity, what is the most important criterion? It is that the four engines of global warming are: the American, Chinese, Western European, and Indian economies, and if you look at the accompanying chart, you can see that they have exponentially increased their CO2 emissions during the past 30 years, and for us to avoid or even seriously mitigate this crisis, they would have to exponentially decrease their CO2 emissions. This is the major criterion that we should be adding and subtracting from instead of just randomly reporting 'positive' and 'negative' things about global warming, and then shrugging our collective shoulders in the media about the probable outcome.

Our public math equation that we wrestle with should look something like this:

The Four Engines of Global Warming + Additional CO2 Emissions - GHG Emission Reductions and Strategies = 500 p.p.m.??????

So if we analyze things in this way, we will quickly realize that global warming is a done deal and that we will reach 500 p.p.m. in 2050, which is the tipping point. With that said, the 2nd benchmark of the 21st century is: America and other countries should be on a war footing right now. We should be creating products and services from cradle-to-cradle, negotiating universal containers and dispensers for beverages, implementing a K-12 curricula to solve not only only our crises but to 'split the atom of human potential' for today's youth, and perhaps, even seizing the oil companies under the Defense Production Act (PDA) to reduce the price of oil (and inflation) and to use all the profits for geo engineering, which we presently don't have.

The 3rd benchmark is: We will engage in a re-evaluation of ourselves as a human species. In essence, during the past fifty years, we have followed 'The Good' and 'The So-called Bottom Line' in business and government - and where has it led us? It has led us to the destruction of the world, a much higher chance of WWIII, an implosion of 50-40 nation states in the next 30 years, and the oppression of easily 3-4 billion people who barely have enough for survival.

The 4th benchmark?

Namely, we need to change our myopic views, that is, collectively change our view from the short-term to the long-term. For far too long, we have been obsessed over quarterly profits, and we have become deaf and blind to the destruction of many eco systems, the vast inequities of wealth, the need to move away from fossil fuels, which could have happened in the 1970s and many other things.

As a result, we face a multi-headed hydra beast.

The United Nations estimates that in 2050 1 billion to 200 million people will be migrating due to climate change. (In contrast, the general media and populace think that our southern border is becoming untenable - just wait 25 years!) The U.N. has also estimated that by 2100 6-3 billion people will be migrating as the Earth will be unlivable where they presently reside.

Obviously, in order to counter the strong man myth or fascism, which we see people already gravitating towards, we should create a global clearing house of ideas and meritorious plans to see global warming and our other crises in real time, and to collectively plan and implement viable solutions.

The 5th benchmark is: We need to create a new story or vision for ourselves or we will perish. As a people, we face a choice between fascism, dystopian governments, or a viable populist democracy in 30-50 years that is very well educated and more self-aware by, obviously, using present day technologies to tap into human potential.

Right now, Americans appear to be choosing the former as Donald Trump surges in the polls and has now become the presumptive Republican nominee for the presidency.

The 6th benchmark is: Will we choose to 'split the atom of human potential' or split real atoms over cities?

According to scientific fact, during this century, in case you haven't been keeping up with things, humans will be able to radically transform themselves and to do the following: 1) Live 200-150 years; 2) Regrow organs; 3) Engage in reverse aging; 4) Do deep brain stimulation and tap into our brain cells and creative intelligence; 5) Create customized human genomes, to some extent; 6) Cure many forms of cancer at the nano level through bio technologies and even nano technologies; and 7) Become more compassionate and wise human beings who are able to use powerful and ground-shaking technologies from science to expand human consciousness in a systematic manner (see Hundredth Monkey Effect). Of course, a prerequisite is that we recognize human consciousness as being a primary part of who we are and cease manipulating and controlling it.

The 7th benchmark will be: Will we choose people power (a populist democracy) and rescind the power we have given to dysfunctional governments and corporations, or not? If we choose the former, we will create a very dynamic and science fiction-like society that systematically solves our present day conundrum-like problems and raises human consciousness as a tangible field.

In the final analysis, during an election year no less, it's amazing that we do not ask our political leaders to present an in-depth plan for both solving our crises and tapping into human potential.

We are too obsessed with the reptilian-brain button, intellectually indolent and concerned, unfortunately, with idiosyncratic ideologies, foolish memes, superficial flag waving, patriotic tee-shirts, and dichotomized thinking.