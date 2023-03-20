 
 
Moonshot: Ten Ideas To Save This Frickin' World

Moonshot: Ten Ideas to Save This Frickin' World

Right now, we could be making better headway in terms of saving ourselves and the entire planet. Even Bill Gates agrees with this assessment. Therefore, here are ten ideas that would immediately bring some tangible benefit to our various crises.

This delicious homemade recipe, like only your mother could bake back in your heyday, lacks only one essential ingredient: Political WIll.

Ten!

First, the CEO's of Coke, Pepsi, and the myriad others of soft drink companies that produce bottled, plastic, glass or cartoned drinks should come together to create universal dispensers and containers. Obviously, with various technologies, we could make these commercial containers non-breakable and even very well designed, and use nanotechnology for packaging.

The only question is: Will corporate leaders forget the so-called (false) bottom line and will politicians assert their bipartisan political will in these areas?

Nine!

Next, since America produces 292 million tons of garbage a year, we should also look at creating products and services, not from cradle-to- grave, but from cradle-to-cradle. Essentially, Walter Stahelcreated the conceptualization of the Circular Economy in the 1970's, and in 2010, The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute was formed. Right now, we have about 159 companies moving in this important direction.

Why not more?

Eight!

After this, we have American capitalism which has degenerated into a corrupt marriage between politicians and Fortune 500 businesses with many reported betrayals and still births. In essence, over the past 40 years, since President Reagan's term in office we have become a Corporate Oligarchy that shows no sign of abating. When we look at statistics from 1978 to 2020 we realize that CEO compensation has risen 1,322% compared to workers' wages. We need to correct this and perhaps, two ways are to obviously increase workers' pay and benefits and to have workers own 25% - 50% of the company that semi-annually are paid in stock dividends.

Essentially, politicians from both sides need to be honest and admit that capitalism needs to be overhauled to protect not just the environment but workers and our communities, as well. We live in a very materialistic society that has tragically valued products, services and profits over human health and general prosperity, and the world itself.

Pheww!

The migration crises in both Europe and on America's southern border were entirely predictable, and they will accentuate in seriousness, almost exponentially, in the next twenty years as we will have a significant number of failed states in South America, Africa,and then Asia.Obviously, due to everyday constraints, tens and hundreds of millions of people won't be able to migrate to other countries.

So what should we do?

Seven!

