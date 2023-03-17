The Basic Math of Global Warming

Factually speaking, Global Warming is going to last ten thousand years, best case scenario, to four hundred thousand years, worst case, and I'm surprised that both political parties and the general media haven't dealt with these hard and indelible facts. Or should I not be? By 2050, we will have gone fully beyond 500 p.p.m. of CO2 emissions, and we will have 10 billion people on the planet, and according to the United Nation's own report, we will have 1 billion to 200 million people migrating, and if you can read between the lines, many nation states will be collapsing and the scenes, although not done by Hollywood, will verily be Apocalyptic.

Sorry for giving you morning indigestion.

In addition to these basic math figures, 20% of the American workforce will be unemployed due to AI, so more than likely, when you add current unemployment numbers to this figure, we will have an American and a worldwide depression, along with massive unrest and unpredictable turmoil.

Principally, I'm convinced that these political, economic and social upheavals will be like ravishing tsunamis, and will easily overthrow the present day ideologies and paradigms of our current stultified American politics in some kind of future Bastille Day. Why? The American Mind, strangely enough, has been weakening and becoming more closed off and now embraces quite heartedly fallacies in logic, irrationality, constant spin, and 'alternative facts' in order to attain power and dominance in terms of our politics and culture.

If we had a Psychiatrist General, instead of a Surgeon General, he or she might say that the American public has a strong, if not deadly, allergy to the dispassionate Truth and that mentally many of our so-called political and business leaders are no longer fit to serve.

Why?

Because we as a conglomerate culture need to move from engrained false concepts such as 'independence' and 'win-loss scenarios' to 'interdependence' and 'win-win-win scenarios' where the business or political entity 'wins' and so does humanity and the ecosystems of the world itself. This requires a radically different orientation or viewpoint of life, and a wise maturity that most of us quite frankly don't have nor wish to adopt in any measure.

In praxis, we more than likely would have avoided The Sixth Extinction or The Anthropocene Age if we had created the majority of products/services from cradle-to-cradle instead of cradle-to-grave and had examined the impact of producing automobiles three generations down the line and had been compelled to change our production according to the desultory environmental results. But we didn't.

Due to the disasters of COVID 19, Global Warming and many of these other crises such as drug-resistant diseases, population explosion, tremendous wealth inequities, the 6th Extinction, and the destruction of all ecosystems, including our oceans, etc. have finally gone mainstream - and we have reached what I call Benchmark I.

Houston, we have a problem!

But what I've perspicaciously noticed are that the Donkeys and the Elephants and the general media want to keep treating these world crises like a neverending Rubik's Cube or math problem as the answers that they repeatedly give are iffy, vague, and uninformative. It's as though they want to keep the American Public in a state of Strategic Ignorance.

However, if you look at the four engines of Global Warming, they are the American, Chinese, European and Indian economies and their CO2 emissions have exponentially risen over the past 30 years from 13 billion tons to 22 billion tons of deadly emissions.

This rate of increase is 69% and by 2050, we will be at 500 p.p.m. of CO2 emissions which is considered the watershed point by the vast majority of scientists. So essentially, we would need as an American nation and as a world to exponentially decrease CO2 emissions and that taking small steps to reduce your carbon footprint, while helpful, won't be the solution.

Our only hope in 2050 will be geo engineering and presently, we woefully lack this kind of technology.

It's as though a Ph.D. candidate and her professor found that a planet-killing comet is headed for Earth where most of life will not survive like in Don't Look Up, a rare comedy/horror story that reflects real life, all too well.

Like in the movie, we will incur massive unrest and we will reach Benchmark 2 where 51% or more of the population realizes that despite what party affiliation you may have, we have been led by political and business fools that are more like antiquated monarchs in the late 18th century.

Obviously, this will require that sober minds and rationality prevail during this Bastille Day, and if so, we will be forced to create a Vision Center for the 21st century where we mathematically plan together as a public how to solve these global crises in a demonstrable manner and in real time, so as to anticipate casualties that are estimated in the hundreds of millions, at least, if not billions, so as to reduce these to a bare minimum.

Why are we fiddling, again? When Rome and much more are about to burn?







Kevin Marley

