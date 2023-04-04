Ahem, Told You So!

I, and Bill Maher, Spike Lee, and Michael Moore, hesitate to be I-Told-You-So's, but the empty rumbling-in-my-stomach temptation is too great, like you've been in jail for four years eating slop, chronically vomiting, and having diarrhea, and now, they've put a banana sundae right in your face and they've told you, "Please don't eat it!"

Bill Maher often said, "This guy is just not going away! He's not going to accept defeat."

Spike Lee rather hemmed and hawed some, but finally said, "Agent Orange, wake up! Wake the (bleep) up!

"He's a man of hate, violence and can't be trusted to make moral decisions. We can't be silent anymore. He's on the wrong side of history, and we are on the right side of history with this film."



Kinda too equivocal for me.

After that, we had MIchael Moore with his physician's hand on the pulse of The Rust Belt who declared, quite surprisingly, that this nefarious offspring of Mary Ann Trump and a Bronx Zoo orangutan (BIll Maher's metaphor) might just win the presidency: "Don't believe these polls, first of all, and second of all, the Trump vote is always under counted."

Then on November 8, 2016, we had a seismic political shift, 7.8 on the Richter Scale, as I was coming back from teaching class in Ho Chi Minh CIty as my British friend, Nick, came out of the building - and told me, "It looks like Trump is going to win."

Indubitably, it was a where-were-you-when-JFK-was-shot moment as my head swirled and my not-oiled-enough creaky knees buckled as America, once again, shifted towards a different destiny, an odorous one at that; and for you sci-fi fans out there, a completely different timeline as I knew in the marrow of my bones: We would dangerously flirt with and be seduced by a thinly veiled fascism, have a constitutional crisis, and an existential one, if we weren't very careful.

Before he even stepped into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, I had commissioned an artist to do a book cover for me. Unfortunately, it didn't get much exposure, but it was highly prescient, as it showed North America and on it, Uncle Sam and Donald Trump were engaged in a life-or-death struggle with the former in a Tai Chi kinda stance as the latter was nefariously trying both to knife and shoot him at the same time.

The book had the startling title: Kill Trump: Invoke the 25th - A Revolution of the Human Spirit. In the forward, I clearly mention that some people may think that my title is objectionable - and I understand that. But then again, consider: 1) If the fundamental principles of your country are attacked again and again and your institutions are demeaned and corrupted, why not say these are extraordinary circumstances?; 2) If the former president, while in office, was colluding with Russia, which our own CIA and FBI also asserted as distinct possibilities, why not immediately seek his dismissal immediately no matter what it takes in a nonviolent manner? And 3) If your president in office clearly acts to overthrow the country like on January 6th, why not have his own cabinet seek to Invoke the 5th Amendment, which they contemplated? And finally, 4) If your country is presented with an existential threat, which is your own president, why did the media remain 'objective' and 'fair' instead of just saying outright 'our corrupt and imbalanced president' or 'our very dangerous president who represents an existential threat to us'?

Too much? Unthinkable? Really?

Lastly, you can still disagree with me but cite your logic and not your passion, and bear in mind, we had General Milley, head of the U.S. Military, unconstitutionally and illegally take away ex-President Trump's to wage nuclear war, and had it reposit within himself for the last two months before Trump left office; and hardly anyone disagreed with that decision.