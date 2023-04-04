 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Ahem, Told You So!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message Kevin Marley

I, and Bill Maher, Spike Lee, and Michael Moore, hesitate to be I-Told-You-So's, but the empty rumbling-in-my-stomach temptation is too great, like you've been in jail for four years eating slop, chronically vomiting, and having diarrhea, and now, they've put a banana sundae right in your face and they've told you, "Please don't eat it!"

Bill Maher often said, "This guy is just not going away! He's not going to accept defeat."

Spike Lee rather hemmed and hawed some, but finally said, "Agent Orange, wake up! Wake the (bleep) up!

"He's a man of hate, violence and can't be trusted to make moral decisions. We can't be silent anymore. He's on the wrong side of history, and we are on the right side of history with this film."

Stop Trump
Stop Trump
(Image by Kevin Marley)   Details   DMCA

Kinda too equivocal for me.

After that, we had MIchael Moore with his physician's hand on the pulse of The Rust Belt who declared, quite surprisingly, that this nefarious offspring of Mary Ann Trump and a Bronx Zoo orangutan (BIll Maher's metaphor) might just win the presidency: "Don't believe these polls, first of all, and second of all, the Trump vote is always under counted."

Then on November 8, 2016, we had a seismic political shift, 7.8 on the Richter Scale, as I was coming back from teaching class in Ho Chi Minh CIty as my British friend, Nick, came out of the building - and told me, "It looks like Trump is going to win."

Indubitably, it was a where-were-you-when-JFK-was-shot moment as my head swirled and my not-oiled-enough creaky knees buckled as America, once again, shifted towards a different destiny, an odorous one at that; and for you sci-fi fans out there, a completely different timeline as I knew in the marrow of my bones: We would dangerously flirt with and be seduced by a thinly veiled fascism, have a constitutional crisis, and an existential one, if we weren't very careful.

Before he even stepped into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, I had commissioned an artist to do a book cover for me. Unfortunately, it didn't get much exposure, but it was highly prescient, as it showed North America and on it, Uncle Sam and Donald Trump were engaged in a life-or-death struggle with the former in a Tai Chi kinda stance as the latter was nefariously trying both to knife and shoot him at the same time.

The book had the startling title: Kill Trump: Invoke the 25th - A Revolution of the Human Spirit. In the forward, I clearly mention that some people may think that my title is objectionable - and I understand that. But then again, consider: 1) If the fundamental principles of your country are attacked again and again and your institutions are demeaned and corrupted, why not say these are extraordinary circumstances?; 2) If the former president, while in office, was colluding with Russia, which our own CIA and FBI also asserted as distinct possibilities, why not immediately seek his dismissal immediately no matter what it takes in a nonviolent manner? And 3) If your president in office clearly acts to overthrow the country like on January 6th, why not have his own cabinet seek to Invoke the 5th Amendment, which they contemplated? And finally, 4) If your country is presented with an existential threat, which is your own president, why did the media remain 'objective' and 'fair' instead of just saying outright 'our corrupt and imbalanced president' or 'our very dangerous president who represents an existential threat to us'?

Too much? Unthinkable? Really?

Lastly, you can still disagree with me but cite your logic and not your passion, and bear in mind, we had General Milley, head of the U.S. Military, unconstitutionally and illegally take away ex-President Trump's to wage nuclear war, and had it reposit within himself for the last two months before Trump left office; and hardly anyone disagreed with that decision.

(Article changed on Apr 04, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Kevin Marley Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kevin Marley has been studying the various world crises that have been hitting our shores like Hurricane V storms, and in the process, has tackled this timely difficulties in 11 books. They are Nirvana, Day of Reckoning, Further, Seeking, Barack (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Basic Math of Global Warming

Moonshot: Ten Ideas To Save This Frickin' World

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Kevin Marley

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 15, 2023), 3 articles, 4 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"I'm really upset that you wrote this!" "Oh, shut up!"

"You know, I never liked you!" "I've never liked you either!"

"See! We have something in common!" "Coffee?" "Sure!"

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023 at 10:51:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend