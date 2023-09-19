The Ka-Ching Ka-Ching of Clinical Depression
I'm a writer and I always knew that there were
occupational hazards in the back of my mind to think
so deeply day after day. Some cog, wheel, or rubber
belt deep inside might terribly break down! Or the
gears in my brain might run out of oil! Or in all this
thinking about thinking, really, meta-thinking, it
would lead to an involuntary commitment to
Harborview Psychiatric Ward, which unfortunately it did.
This involuntary stay at Harborview made One
Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest seem like a family picnic.
Kept up 31 hours straight.
No shower/shave for 3 days.
Two physicians based on a total of a 720-second
observation wanting to commit me for 14 more days.
But of course, I digress. I am only mad when the
wind blows southerly. When it blows north by
northwest, I can tell the difference between a hawk and a handsaw!
In case you didn't know, writers, from the
humblest to the highest, see themselves as
belonging to a Secret Guild and that we share the
same flesh-and-blood journeys and pains as we
regularly throw into the air a 26-lettered Roman
alphabet, a bit out of date, you know; and everyday,
we hope it comes down as Huck Finn or Oliver Twist,
and if it doesn't, well, then into a good book with rewarding reviews.
Obviously, in my darker moments, with only my
screen glowing, I thought of For Whom The Bell Tolls
and Papa Hemingway, one of my favorite writers,
with a 44-gauge Boss shotgun underneath his chin
in Idaho or Virginia Woolf feeling a similar despair
and then filling her overcoat pockets with stones
before walking into the River Ouse; and then, of
course, you have the more recent and fresh suicides
of David Foster Wallace and Hunter Thompson to
thoroughly dissuade people from being scribblers in
the sand, and deep thinkers about the human condition!
As I've confidentially told most of my
psychiatrists, "It only hurts when I think!"
For twenty years, I've had chronic
depression/anxiety without a day off, and I have been
given nothing but drugs: Lexapro, Lamotrigine,
Prozac, Imipramine, Wellbutrin, Effexor, Ketamine,
and a host of others that might convince you that the
American Psychiatric Association is one of the
biggest drug pushers in the U.S. with a market size of $15.6 billion.
What's even more interesting is that the market in
eight years' time is supposed to be worth $23 billion, an approximate 48% increase.
Not bad when the Sinaloa Cartel is estimated to
make $3 - $39 billion annually! (Do the cartel and the APA give each other sales seminars?)
But it doesn't stop there.
In 2019, Propublica released an article stating that 700 physicians had made at least $1 million prescribing many of these drugs and that 2,500 physicians had made around $500,000 from these same pharmaceutical companies.
The great irony is: During my research, I have
found Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) to be 85%
effective in its treatment for depression - remarkably
higher than any pharmaceutical out there; and yet at
no time was I directed towards this possible
solution. I still have psychiatrists who are the
gatekeepers to my treatment refusing this and only
wanting to exhaust the nearly limitless numbers of pharmaceutical drugs out there.
Honestly, the American Psychiatric Association
and even state associations should have an Ethics
Governing Board to deal with this extreme
professional bias, and in my opinion, predatory behavior.
For now, I've only received non-committal,
truncated emotional responses akin to
bobble-headed dolls nodding up and down like from my regular physician, nothing more.
In summation, I have lost all hope with American
physicians - and perhaps, you should, too - and I'm
looking to crowdfund on Indiegogo.com my DBS
(Deep Brain Stimulation) operation which has
Permanently Cured hopeless cases of both
depression and substance abuse, and to objectively
report on that come what may, either a cure, a semi-cure, or no cure.
Kevin Marley
(Kevin Marley has worked in aerospace, software
and the field of education. He has also written 11
books: Nirvana, Day of Reckoning, Further, Common Sense, Soul Kitchen, Notes from the Underground, etc. His Indiegogo.com project can be found at: click here