The Ka-Ching Ka-Ching of Clinical Depression

I'm a writer and I always knew that there were

occupational hazards in the back of my mind to think

so deeply day after day. Some cog, wheel, or rubber

belt deep inside might terribly break down! Or the

gears in my brain might run out of oil! Or in all this

thinking about thinking, really, meta-thinking, it

would lead to an involuntary commitment to

Harborview Psychiatric Ward, which unfortunately it did.

This involuntary stay at Harborview made One

Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest seem like a family picnic.

Kept up 31 hours straight.

No shower/shave for 3 days.

Two physicians based on a total of a 720-second

observation wanting to commit me for 14 more days.

But of course, I digress. I am only mad when the

wind blows southerly. When it blows north by

northwest, I can tell the difference between a hawk and a handsaw!

In case you didn't know, writers, from the

humblest to the highest, see themselves as

belonging to a Secret Guild and that we share the

same flesh-and-blood journeys and pains as we

regularly throw into the air a 26-lettered Roman

alphabet, a bit out of date, you know; and everyday,

we hope it comes down as Huck Finn or Oliver Twist,

and if it doesn't, well, then into a good book with rewarding reviews.

Obviously, in my darker moments, with only my

screen glowing, I thought of For Whom The Bell Tolls

and Papa Hemingway, one of my favorite writers,

with a 44-gauge Boss shotgun underneath his chin

in Idaho or Virginia Woolf feeling a similar despair

and then filling her overcoat pockets with stones

before walking into the River Ouse; and then, of

course, you have the more recent and fresh suicides

of David Foster Wallace and Hunter Thompson to

thoroughly dissuade people from being scribblers in

the sand, and deep thinkers about the human condition!

As I've confidentially told most of my

psychiatrists, "It only hurts when I think!"

For twenty years, I've had chronic

depression/anxiety without a day off, and I have been

given nothing but drugs: Lexapro, Lamotrigine,

Prozac, Imipramine, Wellbutrin, Effexor, Ketamine,

and a host of others that might convince you that the

American Psychiatric Association is one of the

biggest drug pushers in the U.S. with a market size of $15.6 billion.

What's even more interesting is that the market in

eight years' time is supposed to be worth $23 billion, an approximate 48% increase.

Not bad when the Sinaloa Cartel is estimated to

make $3 - $39 billion annually! (Do the cartel and the APA give each other sales seminars?)

But it doesn't stop there.

In 2019, Propublica released an article stating that 700 physicians had made at least $1 million prescribing many of these drugs and that 2,500 physicians had made around $500,000 from these same pharmaceutical companies.

The great irony is: During my research, I have

found Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) to be 85%

effective in its treatment for depression - remarkably

higher than any pharmaceutical out there; and yet at

no time was I directed towards this possible

solution. I still have psychiatrists who are the

gatekeepers to my treatment refusing this and only

wanting to exhaust the nearly limitless numbers of pharmaceutical drugs out there.

Honestly, the American Psychiatric Association

and even state associations should have an Ethics

Governing Board to deal with this extreme

professional bias, and in my opinion, predatory behavior.

For now, I've only received non-committal,

truncated emotional responses akin to

bobble-headed dolls nodding up and down like from my regular physician, nothing more.

In summation, I have lost all hope with American

physicians - and perhaps, you should, too - and I'm

looking to crowdfund on Indiegogo.com my DBS

(Deep Brain Stimulation) operation which has

Permanently Cured hopeless cases of both

depression and substance abuse, and to objectively

report on that come what may, either a cure, a semi-cure, or no cure.

Kevin Marley

(Kevin Marley has worked in aerospace, software

and the field of education. He has also written 11

books: Nirvana, Day of Reckoning, Further, Common Sense, Soul Kitchen, Notes from the Underground, etc. His Indiegogo.com project can be found at: click here