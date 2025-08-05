This Netflix movie highlighted important concerns about the Titan but totally overlooked the technical facts. Misinformation by others promoted a fundamentally flawed documentary. The true story of the disaster was published in a series of Op Eds that were overlooked in this documentary.

Breakthrough Science for the Titan Disaster

I invented and published a brand new theory to explain explosion risks and explosion threats to submersibles. This invented and proven theory for pressure vessels and piping, based on decades of pressure-vessel and piping damage and shock-wave research, is stated as follows. The Titan sub was a 22-feet-long pressure vessel, shaped like a pipe with pipe caps (Figure 1), subjected to high pressure shock waves inside the sub. First, high pressures cracked and imploded the Titan window in cyclic fatigue. Second, high pressure-reflected waves nearly doubled the external ocean pressure inside the sub. Third, the front dome blew off the sub due to these extraordinarily high pressures, exceeding approximately 16 million pounds. Fourth, the Titan hull then exploded outward at nearly twice its failure stress to shoot debris hundreds of feet through the water. Fifth, low pressures following the outward explosion wave crushed some debris back into the sub. Finally, the carcass of the sub sunk to the bottom of the ocean.

I stand behind these conclusions as an expert in fluid mechanics and failure analysis, where I performed an independent investigation of the Titan explosion. Although I am not an expert in submersible design, I am an expert in shock waves and their destructive interactions to destroy piping and pressure vessels. The Titan was, in fact, a pressure vessel subjected to explosive shock waves, and the Titan investigation has not pursued explosive shock waves to date.

The True Cause of the Titan Disaster

Facts and proof were published in OpEd News articles. These Op Eds proved that a flaw in the viewport - used to observe the wreckage of the Titanic - cracked and imploded that viewport to blast a wall of water into the submersible compartment to kill all five occupants and explode the hull. That killer wall of water blasted into the sub at hundreds of miles per hour and thousands of pounds per square inch. One 'item recovered included an "intact" pen belonging to Rush [the OceanGate CEO], which was found inside a piece of clothing believed to be the 61-year-old's sleeve' (click here).

I am not defending or supporting OceanGate management against the many claims against them, and I am not defending or supporting testing, quality control, or operations by OceanGate, but I am challenging the basic premise of this Netflix movie (click here). The movie concluded with a final statement that "No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the Titan's implosion and the loss of five lives." To be perfectly clear, an implosion did not destroy the Titan hull - an explosion destroyed the hull. The movie erroneously slants all presented information toward a Titan hull implosion.

Many Joined In to Follow a Path of Misconception

Until now, news sources claimed that there 'may' have been an an implosion or that an implosion was 'presumed'. In fact, the Marine Board of Investigation conducted by the Coast Guard has not yet announced that there was an implosion of the Titan. Even so, the chief investigator for the Coast Guard clearly stated in the Netflix movie that 'additional fibers were breaking after dive 80' [in the hull, and] 'It is really, in my mind, the smoking gun that eventually caused this [disaster]'.

By neglecting scientific conclusions, the "Titan" movie focused on a hull implosion rather than the true viewport failure and hull explosion cause. Now, a flood of news outlets boldly claim that an implosion was a certainty, as exemplified by some of many publications. I strongly disagree.

"Titan viewers left unsettled by OceanGate CEO's chilling comment in Netflix documentary" claimed that [Titan] 'tells the story of the events that led to the deadly implosion' (click here). "The 5 biggest takeaways from Titan: The OceanGate Disaster: Narcissism, hubris, and a 'cult-like' operation", 'Netflix's new documentary about the infamous Titan submersible implosion is now streaming' (click here). "The Biggest Revelations From Netflix's Titan: The OceanGate Disaster", stated that 'it wasn't that we didn't follow a set of regulations that led to the implosion, but that it was the company culture.' (click here). "OceanGate Disaster Netflix Trailer Sparks Criticism", stated that 'a submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions imploded while on an expedition' (click here).

Netflix and Titan Safety Questions

Given that the premise of the movie is incorrect, several comments in the movie are called into question - just asking. I have other objections to the Netflix movie, but the most important questions are listed.

