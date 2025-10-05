 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/5/25  

The Federal Government shutdown as of 12:01 Wednesday

By

Dave Lefcourt
US Government Shuts Down: What You Need to Know At 12:01 AM on October 1, 2025, the U.S. government officially shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill before the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Vision IAS)   Details   DMCA

US federal government shutdown as of 12:01 AM October 1, 2025

Surprise, surprise, the federal government's shutdown occurred at 12:01 Wednesday

As if this dysfunctional government of ours wasn't bad enough not serving the interests of the American people the Dems and the Repubs accused the other for the shutdown.

That's what these miscreants do anyway, accuse one another for this, that and the other.

They certainly don't talk with one another; they just accuse each other.

Now with Trump back again in the Oval Office and the Repubs in control of both houses of Congress they're the hammer and the Dems are the nail to be hit.

Of course whose is primarily to blame for the Trumpster's second go round if not the Democrats themselves.

They could have prevented it from happening. First by getting Biden to step down immediately after his disastrous debate performance in his debate with Trump instead of letting him continue till July 21st, less than two months for their convention to begin August 19th.

So the Dems took the easy way out and nominated (coronate really) Kamala Harris to face Trump in November.

What they should have done at their convention was determine who would have the best chance of beating Trump. They didn't do that and now we're living with the Trumpster's second coming.

So now the Dems are in the wilderness out of favor as the minority party in both the House and the Senate.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): Congress; Government Shutdown, Add Tags

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
