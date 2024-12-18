Business groups may be considered oligarchies if they meet the following criteria:

They are the largest private owners in the country.

They possess sufficient political power to influence their own interests.

The owners control multiple businesses, coordinating activities across sectors.

"All together, the billionaires tapped for the Trump administration are worth at least $383 billion - higher than the GDP of 172 countries." - U.S. News December 10, 2024--click here

Oligarchy: Reign of Terror by Irene Fowler

Oligarchy; dirty, diabolical, deadly

Government of, by and for, billionaires

Devoid of all empathy

Damning the universal, common good

Alas, the innate dignity of humanity, trodden underfoot

