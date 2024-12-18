Evil castle?
(Image by dulcie from flickr) Details DMCA
Business groups may be considered oligarchies if they meet the following criteria:
They are the largest private owners in the country.
They possess sufficient political power to influence their own interests.
The owners control multiple businesses, coordinating activities across sectors.
Oligarchy - Wikipedia
"All together, the billionaires tapped for the Trump administration are worth at least $383 billion - higher than the GDP of 172 countries." - U.S. News December 10, 2024--click here
Oligarchy: Reign of Terror by Irene Fowler
Oligarchy; dirty, diabolical, deadly
Government of, by and for, billionaires
Devoid of all empathy
Damning the universal, common good
Alas, the innate dignity of humanity, trodden underfoot
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).