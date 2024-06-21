Fascism is often thought of as a 1930's phenomenon where fascist governments prevailed in Italy and Nazi Germany.

Italy's Benito Mussolini openly extolled his regime as fascist. Hitler in Nazi Germany didn't extol his regime as fascist as openly as Mussolini but it had all the characteristics that made it fascist.

Is America fascist? Here is the take from this writer. Let's see what are the primary characteristics that makes a government fascist?

Today in America the fascism is more subtle, certainly not extolling it as Mussolini did. It camouflages itself seemingly embracing freedom and democracy and following international law while ignoring and disobeying them as it sees fit believing in its own omnipotence doing whenever it wants and won't be challenged.

First of all fascism today is a conglomerate combining all of the following: Government, Media, Big Business, the military and symbols of nationalism.

In America the government permits elections, voting by the people that camouflage its true identity as a fascist state.

The media is an organ of the state yet it too is camouflaged as there is freedom of the press written in the 1st Amendment of the Constitution.

Big business in America is in line with government decrees while benefitting financially. Until the Soviet Union imploded in1991 it was a Communist authoritarian state. There were no privately owned big business enterprises. Everything was state owned.

The military in America is under government control which decide all policies and actions including invasions and occupations undertaken by the military, And lest we forget there are military installations in all 50 states which means jobs. No politico will criticize the military when jobs are held by the people in its jurisdiction.

As to symbols of nationalism in Nazi Germany the Swastika was flown everywhere. In America today there's a proliferation of the stars and stripes seemingly flying everywhere There's military jet flyovers at major sporting events. In mid May all major league baseball players wear camouflage caps celebrating Armed Forces Day. There are also ads extolling the military between innings Thus the owners of these teams succumb to the militarism of the government.

Remember pro football quarterback Colin Kaepernick? He took a knee during the playing of the National Anthem a few years ago. He was summarily cut from the team and was never able to get hired again by any other NFL team. Heck Muhammad Ali lost his heavyweight title when he refused to enter the military in the early 1970's. Even baseball icon Jackie Robinson after his career was over was an outspoken person for black people's civil rights. He was criticized by many for making that decision. Being outspoken against what is the prevailing racial attitudes at the time in this country gets one condemned as a radical.

