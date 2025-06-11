 
Final Proof of a Titan Submarine Viewport Implosion, Followed by a Hull Explosion - Not a Hull Implosion

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow
Experimental evidence proves that a viewport implosion impacted the Titan to conclusively disprove the misconception that a flaw in the hull killed four people in less than the blink of an eye when the submarine obliterated. This publication tends to be rather academically scientific, but the conclusions are down to earth and essential to an ongoing Coast Guard investigation. In short, the Press has misinformed the public for nearly two years by falsely claiming that the Titan hull was defective and imploded the submarine. The viewport imploded, and then the hull exploded apart.

Previous Titan Research

A detailed analysis and explanation of the physics of the Titan implosion and explosion was previously published ("The Titan Submarine - A Viewport Implosion, A Hull Explosion, and then a Hull Implosion - Not Just a Hull Implosion ", 2024, "The Titan Explosion - The Press Crushes Scientific Research ", 2023, "The Titan Submarine Implosion - A Fatigue Crack Ruptured the Viewport to Instantly Destroy the Vessel", 2023).

That analysis and the research presented here prove that:

1) A fatigue crack obliterated the Titan viewport (Figure 1).

2) Following the destruction of the viewport, there were two sets of dual shock waves.- for one set of shock waves one pair of shock waves from the viewport implosion and explosion - and for the other set there were one pair of shock waves from the hull explosion and implosion.

3) First, high-pressure water slammed into the back of the pressurized hull section to pass that force into the aft section to create the first of two viewport shock waves and split the aft section along its length.

4) Then, the second of two viewport pressure shock waves reflected from the aft bulkhead, or back hemisphere, to explode outwards against the hull.

5) Due to the physics of reflected shock waves, these newly created outward-going shock waves were much higher than the external underwater pressure near the Titan.

6) These shock waves blew off the front hemisphere and blew out the hull, during the first of two sets of hull shock waves for the hull destruction. This hemisphere landed close to the forward section of the exploded hull, where the hemispheres were attached to the carbon hull during construction with an adhesive.

7) Then, a short-term low pressure behind the shock wave sucked hull debris back into the body of the submarine to create the second set of hull shock waves.

In other words, the viewport cracked and imploded a shock into the submarine (Shock 1) to initiate a reflected pressure shock from the back wall of the submarine (Shock 2). Then, this explosive pressure burst the hull outward (Shock 3), and some of the the hull debris in-rushed back into the lower section of the submarine (Shock 4). This one and a half second sequence of events is the first published explanation of measured Titan pressures, where the blast was heard at the support ship above the bursting Titan.

Figure 1. Titan submarine components.
Background Experimental Science

A well written paper on underwater vessel implosions is available in the literature ("Numerical simulation and analysis of the underwater implosion of spherical hollow ceramic pressure hulls in 11000 m depth ", click here). In that article, experimental results from Turner were presented, as shown in Figures 2 and 3. However, the interpretation of test results is explained in more detail in this article.

Figure 2. Explosion Expeiments for a 1015 psi pressure exerted on a glass sphere at a 0.1 psi internal pressure.
