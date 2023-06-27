The Titan Submarine Implosion - A Probable Fatigue Crack Ruptured the Viewport to Instantly Destroy the Vessel

Fatigue properties of plastics are not well known, and this lack of knowledge likely resulted in implosion of the plastic viewing dome on the Titan Submarine. Fatigue is a complex failure mechanism in all materials, and the likelihood is questionable that fatigue was adequately investigated before submerging this submarine over and over. Most engineers do not well understand this complex failure mechanism, and the fatigue failure mechanism itself is not well understood.

Figure 1 provides typical fatigue data for steel, which is the most researched material for fatigue cracking. As the number of cycles increases, the stress needed to start a crack decreases. Fatigue was the cause of failure, but the issues surrounding this disastrous failure are far more complicated.

The Titan Submarine

This small, 22-feet-long, undersea vehicle dove into the ocean to see the Titanic wreck ("Titanic sub destroyed in 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead", click here). From photos of the submarine, the weakest link is the plastic portal used to look out on the Titanic.

The "US Navy says it picked up [an] anomaly hours after sub began mission - as it happened" (click here). Interestingly enough, acoustic methods, using sound waves, are available to locate cracks in underground water mains within 50 feet. The sophisticated U.S. Nuclear Navy certainly has technology this good to locate a submarine implosion.



Figure 1. Fatigue properties for steel beams used in highway construction (National Cooperative Highway Research Program Report 147, Fatigue Strength of Steel Beams with Welded Stiffeners And Attachments).

Troubleshooting Structural Failures

When troubleshooting a disaster, the type of failure must first be considered. In general, there are three types of failure: overload, creep, and fatigue.

Overload failures are a one-time failure when a design is grossly incompetent, where a structure fails during first-use. Such a failure did not occur with this vessel, since there were earlier dives to the Titanic.

Creep causes a material to move when excessive forces or temperatures are applied to a structure. Low temperature creep may have contributed to fatigue failure, but that data may be unavailable for such creep in the viewport materials. Low temperature creep does not occur in metals, but is known to occur in plastics at ambient temperatures. Creep was not an expected failure problem for the carbon fiber hull ("Creep behavior of carbon fiber/epoxy matrix composites", click here).

Fatigue is certainly the failure cause in this submarine. The only question is which component failed in fatigue. The viewport is the most likely failure candidate, since plastics are the weakest material in the vessel pressure boundary.

As the viewport was pressurized, the viewport was stretched near the center and at the perimeter to induce cyclic stresses in the viewport each time the vessel was submerged or pressurized (Figure 2).

Fatigue Failures

When any material flexes again and again, that material can fail in this process known as fatigue. Cyclic stresses, from repeating applied forces or repeating pressures, create fatigue failures, or cracks. To provide a brief scientific background to explain fatigue cracking, Figure 1 displays experimental fatigue data for steel beams used in bridges.

This figure yields a number of important conclusions about fatigue.

Hundreds of experiments are needed to predict fatigue cracks. Confidence levels of 95% and 99% are shown in the figure. 95% confidence level means that this figure is incorrect 1 time out of 20. This confidence level is used for bridge design safety. 99% confidence level means that this figure is incorrect 1 time out of 100. This confidence level is used for bridge some nuclear power plant designs. For 95% confidence, failures are predicted across a range for the number of cycles that varies by a factor of +/- 10. What was the confidence level for the Titan submarine viewport design? Extensive experiments have been performed for steels for high-cycle fatigue (thousands to millions of cycles to failure). Plastics receive very little experimental testing, as compared to steels. Fatigue failures at a low number of cycles are even more complicated, and limited data is available to fully understand low cycle fatigue failures (tens or hundreds of cycles to failure). The Titan had only 50 test dives and 3 trips to the Titanic ("How many trips to the Titanic has the OceanGate Titan submersible made and how deep is the wreck?", click here) Therefore, low cycle fatigue is a probable failure mechanism of the viewport.

A Long History of Fatigue Failures

Fatigue failures hit the presses in the 1960s when two Comet aircraft fell out of the skies in Hawaii. Crashes killed everyone onboard, as the top half of the aircrafts unzipped from those jets. The rivets along the fuselage ripped quickly as each rivet failed in fatigue ("Why Did The de Havilland Comet Jet Airliner Keep Crashing?", click here).

Studies showed that the jets operated safely during routine operations. When these jets aged, they were reassigned to Hawaii for short hops between the islands. However, the repetitive changes in altitude during multiple flights, pressurized the jets over and over. Aluminum jets expand like balloons as they rise into the sky.

Fatigue failures of the jets resulted as the rivets cracked, and the fuselage spit in two different jets.

Fracture Mechanics

During World War II, the Liberty Ships started to crack in two ("Technical Problem Identification for the Failures of the Liberty Ships", .mdpi.com/2078-1547/7/2/20/htm). Investigations in the 1940s re-discovered an earlier theory known as Fracture Mechanics. In 1907, George Irwin's new theory of Fracture Mechanics was dismissed. He cleverly applied calculus and physics to prove how cracks grow bigger and longer. There have been many advances to Irwin's research since the Liberty Ships sunk into the seas, in addition to much experimental validation of theory.

For some cases, once a crack has formed, we can predict how long before the crack rips apart a structure, and we can determine actions to slow down how fast the crack grows. As a mater of fact, the aircraft industry has used fracture mechanics to predict the remaining, safe, operational life of jets and planes.

Fatigue vs. Fracture Mechanics

Some engineers prefer fracture mechanics analysis and some engineers prefer fatigue analysis. Herein lies a problem. Fracture mechanics is based on math and physics, and fatigue theory is based purely on experiments. There is no mathematical correlation between the two theories. As smart as we think that we are, we cannot fully explain fatigue cracks. Experiments are mandatory when structures are subjected to cyclic conditions.

Ongoing Industrial Fatigue Failures

The costs of fatigue failures are astronomical. For example, bridges are cracked all over the U.S. (Figure 3, The U.S. Bridge-Safety Cover-up - Bridge Collapses Kill People).

Brand New Fatigue Research

We continue to learn new things about fatigue. This year, an electron microscope investigation proved that millions of microscopic cracks destroy piping systems (Leishear, Figure 4).



Figure 4. A microscopic fatigue crack in steel piping, magnified 41,000 times (Water hammer and fatigue corrosion -III -An electron microscope study)

The Titan Fatigue Failure?

Failure analysis may not be possible, but fatigue should be carefully considered as money is spent to prove that the Titan design was flawed.

Having spent years performing fatigue failure analysis, I have found that there is vey little experimental data available for the use of plastics, such as the plastic used for the Titan viewing portal. The vessel was subjected to many pressure cycles during multiple trips to the ocean floor. I do not have access to specific data, but experience proves that there may have been insufficient experimental data for design.

Even so, fatigue cracks give no warning when they form, and the formation of a fatigue crack in the viewing portal at thousands of psi would almost instantly result in a vessel implosion. The fracture growth rate would have been nearly instantaneous, as water rushed into the vessel at hundreds of feet per second. Shock waves would have been generated during this violent fluid transient implosion, as the vessel was destroyed.

An Adequate Failure Investigation?

I am concerned that this investigation will not be adequately performed, since past industrial disaster investigations were flawed with incompetence and lies. "The U.S. Government Murders Us Through Indifference and Deceit - Cover-ups Throughout U.S. Industries".

This article cited flawed investigations and cover-ups of numerous industrial disasters. These disasters included the Fukushima nuclear power plant explosions, the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant explosions, the Piper Alpha oil rig explosion that killed 167 men, and the San Bruno pipeline explosion that killed 8 people.

These major disasters were improperly investigated and information was ignored when that information did not agree with a preferred conclusion. Politicians and engineers alike engaged in major cover-ups for these disasters, for the purpose of protecting those industries from public condemnations. These flawed investigations are the reasons why I am concerned about the future of the Titan investigation.

News Updates

As accident information becomes available, the plausibility of this viewport fatigue theory is validated ("Titanic sub update - Canadian police weigh criminal probe into deaths after vessel implosion", .aol.com/titanic-sub-latest-us-expected-065551188.html). News reports claim that a critical member of the submarine team claims that the hull and viewport were not adequately tested. Accordingly, the viewport is the most probable failure location, even though there is a possibility of a fatigue crack in the hull, which would have also imploded the vessel immediately.

'In 2018, the company fired David Lochridge, OceanGate's director of marine operations. They claimed he breached his contract and shared confidential information about its designs with two individuals as well as with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, Mr Lochridge alleged in a wrongful termination suit obtained by The New Republic that he was fired for blowing the whistle about concerning safety issues. According to the suit, Mr Lochridge delivered highly critical updates regarding the ship's quality control to senior management and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, pointing to alleged issues such as 'visible flaws' in the ship's carbon fibre hull, "prevalent flaws" in a scale model, flammable materials onboard, a viewing window not rated for the Titanic's depth, and key safety documents that were not shared with him. 'Now is the time to properly address items that may pose a safety risk to personnel,' he allegedly said at one point. 'Verbal communication of the key items I have addressed in my attached document have been dismissed on several occasions, so I feel now I must make this report so there is an official record in place.' 'He claimed, according to filings obtained by the magazine, that he was fired when he said he wouldn't authorize manned testing of the sub without scans of the craft's hull.' 'The constant pressure cycling weakens existing flaws resulting in large tears of the carbon. Non-destructive testing was critical to detect such potentially existing flaws in order to ensure a solid and safe product for the safety of the passengers and crew.'

Note that this fired 'director of marine operations at the time was 'responsible for the safety of all crew and clients', and he wanted more non-destructive testing. However, he did not demand more fatigue testing. He overlooked the probability of a fatigue failure. As I stated, most engineers do not clearly understand fatigue cracks and resulting ruptures, and this complainant was a submersible pilot rather than an engineer. Misunderstandings of fatigue cracks can be dangerous.

The Price for New Technology

New technology in hostile environments is dangerous. For example, the U.S. space program was successful, but the X-15 program preceded the space program, and crashes blasted from the air into the ground as new technology advanced (Figure 5, "X-15 Photo Collection", .dfrc.nasa.gov/Gallery/Photo/X-15/HTML/E-9149.html.



Figure 5. X-15 crash in 1962.

Schedules and Expenses Become More Important Than Science and Safety

Managers are one of the greatest problems to the advance and application of science. With a successful space program in place, two space shuttles crashed and killed the crew. In both cases, there were technical concerns that were raised during design. In both cases, the safety concerns were dismissed by management, and the spacecraft exploded (Figure 6, "What NASA Could've Done Differently To Prevent The Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion In 1986:, click here).

There are claims that the same mindset was executed in this submarine implosion ("Titan tragedy: Canada launches investigation; CEO of sub company 'dismissed safety fears' - as it happened", click here).

Objective Dangers

At the risk of sounding callous. 'Objective Dangers' are known in all dangerous endeavors.

I have jumped a motorcycle ten feet off of the ground at 95 miles per hour; climbed mountains; climbed rock faces; climbed walls of ice; rafted Class V white water; canoed white water alone for days; scuba dove; snorkeled with small sharks, barracuda, and dangerous bull sea lions; jumped out of airplanes with a parachute; snow skied - alone - into the White Mountains of New Hampshire in sub-zero Fahrenheit temperatures; and hiked across mountain tops in 120 mile per hour winds and rain in winter.

Fortunately, my only injuries were a few small cuts; abrasions; minor frostbite; a bloody nose from rising too fast from a scuba dive when my weights fell off as I shot to the surface; and a dislocated finger when I opened my parachute too early. When my chute opened early, I dropped 20 feet to the ground to land on my pinky finger. Half of my pinky finger then formed a right angle with the rest of my finger, so I popped it back into place, and there was only a minor bone chip.

Obviously, there are dangers in dangerous adventures. Even so, for all of these activities, I either undertook the dangers on my own, or I signed a waiver that there was risk of injury and death.

We Accept the Risks for the Adventures

None of us believe that we will be injured or die when we sign, but we sign for the adventure anyway. We give our word that we understand the risks, and in return we experience risks and adventures that most people decline and never get to experience.

Reportedly, the adventurers on the Titan signed a similar waiver.

'But before boarding submarines from OceanGate, travelers were warned in a contract that it has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, disability, motion trauma, or death'.

Courts and legal agencies will decide civil and criminal liabilities.

Even so, science is paramount in the investigation of the Titan implosion.

Addendum

Along with a link to this Op Ed, the following email was sent to the Canadian Mounted Police and to the U.S. Coast Guard. These organizations are involved with investigations of the Titan implosion.

The Titan submarine was a tragic disaster, but I believe that I can add insights to aid this ongoing investigation. I am not a submariner, but I am a failure analysis expert. Accordingly, I have published an Op Ed, titled, "The Titan Submarine Implosion - A Probable Fatigue Crack Ruptured the Viewport to Instantly Destroy the Vessel". The information that I published was evident to me as soon as I heard about this disaster. Perhaps a common goal should be to learn and prevent future disasters, rather than establish blame. In this light, perhaps my insights will be helpful.

