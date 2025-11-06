 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/6/25  

Against Moral Panic: Or, Dolls Aren't Real Kids

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Doll comparison photo - Momoko - 1/ 6 scale female figure - Barbie Belly Button - Fashion Royalty Imogen - FR2
Doll comparison photo - Momoko - 1/ 6 scale female figure - Barbie Belly Button - Fashion Royalty Imogen - FR2
(Image by Buy 1/6th scale clothes from Hegemony77 from flickr)   Details   DMCA
mber 3, the Washington Post reports, "fast-fashion" retailer Shein banned sales of sex dolls on its site after a government regulatory agency threatened to bar the company from operating in France and referred it to prosecutors. Some of the dolls sold on Shein's online platform were, it seems, too "childlike" in appearance.

I consider it lazy to assert, as many opinionators do, that "no one" supports, or "everyone" wants, this or that particular thing, but if there's a subject that commands anything close to societal unanimity, it's opposition to the sexual molestation of children.

Pretty much all of us who aren't sexual abusers of children want sexual abusers of children stopped and punished. Many even advocate capital punishment as a permanent individual solution and future collective deterrent, and while I'm opposed to the death penalty myself, I do find the opinion understandable.

It's odd, then, that so many opponents of child molestation also advocate for laws which increase, rather than decrease, the likelihood that someone with such tendencies will act, in that way, on those tendencies.

Or is it really that odd? These days, public opinion -- followed by legislative and law enforcement attitudes -- seems largely driven by moral panic. Many people don't want to just stop actual harmful Activity X, but also want government to suppress anything which might activate the "ick factor" associated with seeing, hearing, or thinking about topics adjacent to Activity X.

Thus the increasing tendency toward banning "child pornography" in which no actual children are involved, and "childlike" sex dolls that, whatever else they may be, are not actual children.

If we want to see actual reductions in the incidence of child sexual abuse, it's worth considering what economists call the "substitution effect." Per the Corporate Finance Institute, that effect is the "change in demand for a good as a result of a change in the relative price of the good compared to that of other substitute goods."

A vanilla example, literally: Suppose you like vanilla ice cream. A scoop of vanilla ice cream made with real vanilla costs $1. A scoop made with artificial vanilla flavor costs 50 cents. You prefer saving 50 cents and putting up with artificial flavor. But suppose the price of the artificial version goes up? If it's 75 cents or 80 cents or 90 cents, you're more likely to pay just a little bit extra for the real thing.

I don't keep track of sex doll prices, but so long as they're legal, they're presumptively "cheaper" than long prison sentences, mandatory sex offender registration and the handicaps that come with it, maybe even "chemical castration. "Some potential child molesters will opt for the lower "price" of the doll.

Making "childlike" sex dolls illegal brings their "price," in non-monetary terms, closer to the "price" of actually molesting a child. That, to at least some degree, incentivizes potential child molesters to become actual child molesters.

So, do we want fewer or more child molesters? If the former, we'll stop letting moral panic drive our legal and political demands.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Child Molestation; Moral Panic, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend