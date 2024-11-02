2b.) Ravenous Wolf Donald Trump



Ravenous Wolf Donald Trump

[The following article utilizes religious allegory to deliver a powerful message. It is not the author's intent to persuade anyone along religious lines, and the author's religious beliefs are not the foundation upon which his logic is based.]

A pack of ravenous wolves hides in plain sight among our flock of sheepish innocents, always stalking us, always waiting for an opportune moment to strike. In spite of her prominent position as vice president, KamaLa Harris is quite the elusive ravening wolf and a master of ambiguity.

Likewise, former President Donald Trump is a ravening wolf in sheep's clothing. He is the most ravenous wolf, out of all the wolves to wear fleece. Either Trump is working with the #EstablishMent, on behalf of the #Ment, or he is the biggest #Useful_Idiot in the history of useful idiots.

Either way, the outcome is the same, and #WeThePeople lose equally as much with a #DJTrump presidency as we lose with a #KamaLaHarris presidency.

Do you remember back in 2016 when KamaLa Harris Weaponized Pseudo Feminism, falsely inferring that increased access to #ViableFetusAbortions in some way upholds the rights once guaranteed by #Roe_v_Wade? Those rights did not extend beyond the point of viability, and her conflation of these two distinct concepts is not a very unifying message.

This ravening wolf is equally responsible for the overturning of #Roe_v_Wade by #Polarizing the issue, pushing the #LiberalOvertonWindow toward the tolerance, support, and legalization of #PostFetalViability, #ElectiveAbortions.

KamaLa's divisive campaign resulted in several states loosening restrictions on #ViableFetusAbortions during the 2016 election, and it had a profound reactive impact on pro-life advocates, along with making some people consider a pro-life ethic for the first time in their lives.

#KillTheUniParty #MAGAantiMAGAparty #NonviolentResistance

#RavenousWolf_DonaldTrump signed #EO_13773, giving the FBI access to NSA's #Unwarranted mass surveillance data before #Proselytizing for the #USMCA (#NAFTA_2point0), #BigBrother_REAL_ID (#VousRegarde), #LabLeakTheory, and #VoteByMail.

This ravening wolf also defunded WHO during the two-month #MaskGuidanceDiscrepancy (between WHO and the CDC) in 2020, effectively extorting the UN agency to comply with the CDC's public masking recommendation. WHO capitulated, to a degree, while maintaining its position on the #PotentialHarms associated with #IncreasedFaceTouching and a #DiminishedObservance of social distancing.

#InterimGuidance_June_5_2020:

#IncreasedFaceTouching (#Ctrl_F_FindBox: "manipulation of the mask")

#DiminishedObservance (#Ctrl_F_FindBox: "adherence to well recognized preventive measures")

Thanks to Multipolar founder Paul Schreyer's freedom of information request and perseverance, the public is aware of the #RKI_Files and the fact that "Germany's CDC", the Robert Koch Institute, recommended against FFP2 public masking some time in October, 2020.

***

Coincidentally, this is around the time when the John Snow Memorandum was issued in response to the Great Barrington Declaration (#GBD), and it was four months after the two-month long #MaskGuidanceDiscrepancy between the CDC and WHO had ended. The #GBD is an open letter that was published by three infectious disease and public health scientists in October, 2020, calling for an end to lockdowns and public masking.

As it turns out, the term #FocusedProtection coined by the Great Barrington Declaration (#GBD) in October, 2020, is not fringe at all. In fact, the concept behind it was referenced by the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) in a 2009 Public Health Guidance, "The ECDC Menu". #The_ECDC_Menu_2009 suggested that the targeted quarantining of the susceptible population (children) could have reduced excess mortality in 1957. Similarly, the #GBD suggested that the targeted quarantining of the elderly and infirm could have reduced excess mortality in 2020.

Warning how, in some instances, pandemic mitigation strategies could be more detrimental (#Disruptive) than the pandemic itself, #The_ECDC_Menu_2009 also distinguishes between a #SeverePandemic and a #PandemicWithLesserSevereDisease, labeling the 1918 pandemic as the former (#Severe) and the 1957 pandemic as the latter (#LesserSevere). This #Understanding is crucial when it comes to forming a strategy to mitigate the negative consequences such an event can have.

To #Understand how the #2020pandemic measures up, one could compare its mortality rate to the rates of the pandemics labeled as #Severe and #LesserSevere by #The_ECDC_Menu_2009. Another way of doing this would be to compare the population-adjusted excess mortality estimates of each pandemic (see below).

2020: 13.3M to 16.6M

1957: 2.8M to 11.1M

1918: 76.2M to 438.2M

2020 global population: 7887.0M

2020-21 nominal excess mortality: 13.3M to 16.6M

1957 global population: 2852.6M

1957-58 nominal excess mortality: 1.0M to 4.0M

2020 population-adjusted range: 2.8M to 11.1M

1.0M to 4.0M - #MagnitudeOfMortality

(#Ctrl_F_FindBox: "pg 19; click here")

1918 global population: 1800.0M

1918-19 nominal excess mortality: 17.4M to 100.0M

2020 population-adjusted range: 76.2M to 438.2M

17.4M - #OurWorldInData_March_4_2020

(#Ctrl_F_FindBox: "context for the severity of influenza pandemics")

***

100.0M - #MagnitudeOfMortality

(#Ctrl_F_FindBox: "at least 50 million"; #Ctrl_F_FindBox: "distinct possibility")

***

Donald Trump's #LabLeak #Proselytism induced moderate #TeamMAGA conformity to the unprecedented draconian Covid-19 mitigation policies.

***

The lab leak origin hypothesis of #SARS_CoV_2 is plausible. So too, is a natural spillover origin. Just because #SARS_CoV and #MERS_CoV did not have a #FurinCleavageSite doesn't make it particularly anomalous that #SARS_CoV_2 had one, particularly since #EvolutionaryConvergence has resulted in the natural development of a #FurinCleavageSite in multiple coronavirus species, over time.

#EvolutionaryConvergence, #Furin_cleavage_sites_naturally_occur_in_coronaviruses

(#Ctrl_F_FindBox: "furin sites occurred independently for multiple times")

All the media coverage (both sides) directing public attention toward the #Covid19_OriginDebate is likely a distraction from the more pressing issue, the crimes against humanity committed by the experts who denigrated the #CountervailingScientificOpinions that were based on venerable #preCOVIDscience, #CountervailingScientificOpinions that could have #Prevented countless #CovidRelatedHungerDeaths.

Instead, #EstablishMent public health experts knowingly used #PseudoScience to justify the lockdowns, which created #GlobalSupplyChainDisruptions and #FoodShortages in poor countries when careless westerners were #PanicBuying (hoarding supplies that were already scarce due to the logistical problems caused by fearmongering).

This resulted in "covid-related" hunger deaths, not unlike the original #Holomodor (1932-33; an estimated 3.9M Ukrainian residents dead out of 5.0M throughout the entire Soviet Union) and the #GreatLeapForwardHolomodor (1959-62; an estimated 20.0M Chinese residents dead).

***

#LysenkoKills, #CovidRelatedHungerDeaths, #Holomodor_1932_1959_2020

In order to manage the public response to the unprecedented Covid-19 mitigation strategy, the ravening wolves have ensnared the community with their wicked playbook of deceit. The playbook is simple. Use Trump as reverse psychology to socially engineer #TeamAntiMAGA before having him switch gears to socially engineer #TeamMAGA at a later point in time.

This playbook was used in the context of Covid-19 when Ravenous Wolf Trump downplayed the potential threat posed by #SARS_CoV_2, long before WHO had even declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Trump's seemingly ignorant, anti-scientific stance coaxed #TeamAntiMAGA into following draconian public health directives without question. Subsequently, Trump utilized fearmongering on #TeamMAGA when he started promoting the #LabLeakOriginTheory. At roughly the same time, he was promoting fear with his #ChineseVirus tweet, during the single largest EstablishMent fearmongering propaganda campaign in US history.

***

#LabLeak sounds scarier than #NaturalSpillover due to the association with biological warfare, and this coaxed moderates on #TeamMAGA into complying with public masking and social distancing, cultist stepping stones of conformity.

***

The same partisan playbook was used to engineer a massive influx of absentee ballots. Former reality show host Donald Trump initially helped goad #TeamAntiMAGA into voting by mail by criticizing the obvious shortcomings of the proposal (reverse psychology).

***

Then, his baseless claims following the 2020 election helped to reinforce the partisan divide (for more detailed info regarding Trump's #BaselessClaim with the #Caveat of #ElectionIntegrity, please read the previous article in this series, #5D_WebOfLies).

***

When Donald Trump flipped on the #VoteByMail issue in 2024, #TeamMAGA continued following the #AppealToAuthority drumbeat, and the vast majority of partisans on both sides of the aisle ended up complying with the #SocialEngineering/#PSYWAR doctrine.

***

The #USMCA snare was similar to those of the absentee ballots and the authoritarian Covid-19 response, utilizing identity politics and #PartisanVeneration to curb critical thinking. But a slightly different playbook was used to revise the free trade deal without actually resolving the issue of multinational corporations exploiting labor, both domestically and #Abroad.

***

Instead of using reverse psychology on the left, the EstablishMent revisited the #Original_NAFTA #Playbook, where the conservatives wrote the first draft, and the liberals falsely claimed that they had fixed it by increasing the labor and environmental protections, modifications which had little to no effect.

***

So #TeamMAGA thought it was a win for them because Trump initiated it, and #TeamAntiMAGA bought the neoliberal lies that changing the locations of the factories will make a difference because the Democrats took credit for amending the deal.

***

In addition to proselytizing #USMCA, #VoteByMail, and #LabLeakTheory, Donald Trump has brainwashed #TeamMAGA into believing that the absence of #BigBrother_REAL_ID is somehow an existential threat to election integrity, even though he started campaigning for absentee voting in 2024. Additionally, we never had REAL ID before, and it hasn't been essential to maintaining election integrity for the past 248 years or so.

***

REAL ID was #Initiated as part of W's "Global War on Terror" in 2005, but it remained dormant until Ravenous Wolf Donald Trump #RevivedREAL_IDin2018, setting an #October_1_2020_Deadline for #Compliance (the deadline has been pushed back several times and has most recently been set for May 5, 2027).

According to the #ACLU, "If fully implemented, the law would facilitate the tracking of data on individuals and bring government into the very center of every citizen's life."

"The attack took place on American soil, but it was an attack on the heart and soul of the civilized world. And the world has come together to fight a new and different war, the first, and we hope the only one, of the 21st century. A war against all those who seek to export terror, and a war against those governments that support or shelter them."

#PresidentGWB, #October_11_2001

According to Edward Hasbrouck of The Identity Project (#IDP), REAL ID Act requirements have not been codified into law, and DHS has allegedly been promoting a disinformation campaign regarding claims that the REAL ID Act requires the compliance of state governments on the spending of state funds and other powers which have not been "delegated to the United States by the Constitution" (#AmendmentX).

***

#IDP's article "All the fake news that's fit to print about REAL-ID and ID to fly" also states: "the date of 'October 2020' was not set by the REAL-ID Act of 2005, but by DHS regulations promulgated in 2014. . .this date was self-imposed on the DHS by DHS regulation".

***

"Travel Surveillance, Traveler Intrusion" at the Cato Institute is a #MustWatch public forum featuring Edward Hasbrouck, recorded in 2013.

***

#October2020 #NotSetBy #REAL_ID

#DHS_Regulations #Promulgated2014

#DateWasSelf_Imposed #OnTheDHSbyDHSregulation

#UnderPurviewOfDJT #October2020

Four days after Donald Trump's inauguration, PA State Rep. Bud Cook and 115 of his "House colleagues" wrote the President a respectful letter pleading with him to "re-examine the application of the REAL ID Act and encourage Congress to make changes to the law in order to resolve the constitutional and cost issues associated with it".

***

The above quote is from an #Article published by Rep. Cook, where he also wrote "Pennsylvania was recently granted an extension by the federal government to comply with REAL ID. The Commonwealth now has until June 5 to fix state law to meet the requirements of the act", a troubling comment, given the lack of constitutionality associated with the whole endeavor.

***

The #Article, "PA Lawmakers Urge President Trump to Revisit Real ID", can be found #Here.

***

#LawmakersUrgePresidentTrump #RevisitReal_ID

#Pennsylvania #GrantedAnExtension #ComplyWithREAL_ID

The Realignment

There has been a #Realignment of the #TwoParties (AKA #TheUniParty), which started around 2016. And this realignment has been #Instrumental to #MaintainingPublicSupport for the #TwoPartySystem, along with the #DissolutionOf:

#ElectionIntegrity, #LaborProtections, #UnalienableRights, #PeaceAndDiplomacy #EtCetera.

This #Maintaining of the #PartisanDivide could not have been accomplished without the #Support of #fmrPresidentDonaldTrump and his #Presence in the #PoliticalArena. The #PolarizingAntics of #VP_KamaLaHarris, along with several members of the so-called Congressional #Squad have also been #Instrumental to #Maintaining the #PartisanDivide.

Donald Trump waited to enter the #PoliticalArena until a time when the #Zeitgeist was #Changing, when the #OldPartisanLines were becoming #LessRelevant and the #Focus on #ClassLines were becoming #MorePrevalent.

After entering the #PoliticalArena, Donald Trump's enflaming rhetoric has #DividedTheNation, once again, #AlongPartisanLines. . .

- thus dividing the #WorkingClass along partisan lines. . .

- thus defeating any #Bipartisan progressive momentum.

***

Donald Trump and KamaLa Harris are Ravenous Wolves of the same pack, and they're not here to play nice. It's time we wake up to this reality and stop following the fruitless path of partisanship being promoted by the Ravenous Wolves.

