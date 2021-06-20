Home Run for Julian, Philadelphia: Bases Loaded



(Image by Dominic Filanowski) Details DMCA



From left to right: Gabriel Shipton (Assange's brother, holding mic), John Shipton (Assange's Father), Yanai Indigo (Black Alliance for Peace), Pam Africa (MOVE).

Last Friday (6-11-21), the "Home Run for Julian" [Assange, Wikileaks] tour stopped in front of the Free Speech Monument, near the Liberty Bell [01]. Gabriel and John Shipton (Julian Assange's brother and father, respectively) joined Yanai Indigo (Black Alliance for Peace) and Pam Africa (MOVE) to discuss the atrocity of political prisoners, along with the importance of free speech, whistleblowers, and journalists. The goal of the Shiptons' tour is to garner support for Julian and create a grass roots movement calling for all US charges against him to be dropped. The Justice Department under the Obama administration, which ironically invoked the Espionage Act against James Risen for refusing to disclose the source for his book, State of War, concluded that charging Assange would set a dangerous precedent that could lead to issues with "traditional" media outlets [02].

Why did I attend this event? First and foremost, I support government transparency, and I value the free press. Secondly, since the Obama administration made the conclusion to not charge Julian, much has changed in the cultural climate of the US. People think differently than they used to, particularly before 2016. Admittedly, it is a very confusing time to say the least. That is to say, it is very difficult to decipher the truth by cross referencing information, even for those of us who used to do so recreationally. Some would point to DJT's gaslighting and attacks against the media, but this would minimize the impact of the media's actual deception that actually helped to legitimize Trump's claims to some extent (good people on both sides). I believe Trump's personality itself was actually part of an elaborate ruse to make anti-war and pro-labor economic policies (USMCA=NAFTA2.0) less favorable or less pertinent to a large swath of populists, namely the moderate-progressives. Progressives may be a minority by themselves, but combined with the populist right, we are a majority, a noteworthy distinction. When the people are adamantly opposed to trusting an institution such as the United States legislature, the only way that institution can gain their trust in order to manipulate them is by attacking itself. This is the role Trump played and continues to play.

It is my belief that Trump was, is and always will be chummy with the Clintons et al (behind closed doors), and that he played a strategic role that was effective for social engineering (pied piper candidate). In addition to the military spending and elitist economic strategy, I believe much of the confusion has been a smokescreen of misdirection created by the upper echelon of a hierarchy trying to maintain control, both domestically and abroad, and I believe that the facts revealed by Wikileaks over the years are paramount to the desire for such a smokescreen in the first place. The duopoly is dependent on partisanship, an effective tool of manipulation that makes people settle for their team because of a perception of a worse team. Therefore, the DemExit movement, which was the direct result of Wikileaks' publications, is perceived as a threat to the hierarchy [03].

My apologies to "you-all" (a joke you will get after watching the video). I am not a professional documentarian or camera operator. I missed the introduction, thinking my phone was recording when it was not, and I accidentally gonzo'ed myself into the footage when I dropped my phone at one point. As the crowd gathered, I had to sit on the wet sidewalk to get a spot up front, and you can barely see Gabriel's face, even when I extended my arm (causing the phone drop). Also, the video is broken up into five parts because my phone rang at one point, and I thought, prematurely, that they were wrapping things up (Seth who? "well would you look at the time.).

To the best of my ability, I transcribed what I believe to be the highlights of their conversation below.

Video HR4J_1 [06]

John Shipton:

