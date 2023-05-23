 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Forgotten Accomplishments of Donald J Trump

By Dom Filanowski (Page 1 of 4 pages)
#ExitTheWHO
(Image by Dominic Filanowski)   Details   DMCA

In recent times, many people have repeated similar arguments about Donald Trump. One of these repetitive conversations goes something as follows:

An opponent of Trump says something critical of the former president, and a Trump supporter responds, "What about all the things that he accomplished?" The Trump opponent then replies, "What has he done in the last two years?" giving the Trump supporter an easy rebuttal, "He hasn't been in office for the last two years."

Trump opponents seem to be parroting the same weak arguments against the former president, time and time again, and they seem to be doing it in lockstep. But for all the people who are still intoxicated by the elixir of Trump, here are some accomplishments that you may have overlooked:

1) Shortly after being sworn in, Trump signed an executive order that gave the FBI access to NSA mass surveillance data (unconstitutional spying on US citizens).

In February 2017, it was reported how Trump had already signed a dozen executive orders, and one of them gave the FBI access to NSA mass-surveillance data. This unwarranted data collection of the telephone records, emails, and web-browsing history of US citizens, which was exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013, was later ruled unlawful in 2020 (three years after the EO was signed). In absence of a search warrant and/or probable cause, the mass surveillance was also in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

Executive Order 13773 was signed on February 9th, 2017. The order states:

"...Sec. 2. Policy. It shall be the policy of the executive branch to:

...(c) maximize the extent to which all Federal agencies share information and coordinate with Federal law enforcement agencies, as permitted by law, in order to identify, interdict, and dismantle transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations;

...(d) enhance cooperation with foreign counterparts against transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations, including, where appropriate and permitted by law, through sharing of intelligence and law enforcement information and through increased security sector assistance to foreign partners by the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security.

2) Trump and his unlikely allies in the Democratic Party managed to fool most working-class Americans into believing the domestic labor problems created by NAFTA had been resolved with the USMCA agreement (inexpensive labor due to a lack of adequate labor protection in Mexico takes manufacturing jobs away from the US).

The USMCA (NAFTA2.0) is weak, but it pacified the rightwing working class because it's associated with Trump. The trade agreement also pacified the leftwing working class because the Democrats modified the deal with Trumka's slightly less weak demands.

3) Trump managed to fool almost the entire world into believing that he and Hillary Clinton are mortal enemies, and the media helped them cover for a slip up that was caught on camera.

The 2016 Alfred E. Smith Dinner hot-mic-moment vanished quickly into obscurity. Trump and Clinton were caught praising each other and planning on working together after the election, in private, after sparring more harshly than a typical presidential race, in front of the camera (e.g., "Now, you notice there is no teleprompter here tonight, which is probably smart, because maybe you saw Donald dismantle his prompter the other day," Clinton said, "And I get that. They're hard to keep up with, and I'm sure it's even harder when you're translating from the original Russian," an implication of treason). Trump was actually booed several times for his comments that evening. Before this topic disappeared into obscurity, sound bites and media spin made it appear as if the hot-mic-moment was about something entirely different [I forget what the spin was, and I cannot currently find any of these articles].

4) Trump and his Democrat allies were able to convince most of the left and even some on the right that opposition to the idea of an open-border policy is somehow xenophobic, and supporting policies that secure the borders of the United States is somehow immoral. China has very secure borders, yet the media fails to portray them as xenophobic or immoral for doing so.

Bernie Sanders [.youtube.com/watch?v=vf-k6qOfXz0], the self-proclaimed democratic socialist, had the following to say about open borders in 2015:

Dominic M Filanowski, II is a self-described writer-artist-activist and a cultivator of thought. He's a Philly-boy that truly knows the meaning of brotherly love. Educated in the field of graphic design, Dominic has a working knowledge of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Dom Filanowski

Donald J Trump is not the anti-establishment hero/villain which has been portrayed by the MSM. He is the establishment.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:03:52 PM

