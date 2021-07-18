You're Not SUPPOSED To Trust The Government: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Listen to a reading of this article:

❖

I still can't get over how brazen the Biden administration is being in just announcing that it's their place to determine who should be banned from social media platforms and how little backlash there is against this.

Just imagine the outrage if Trump had done this. Seriously, imagine it. The Biden administration instructing the world's largest social media platform who to censor is the biggest "Imagine if Trump had done that" moment so far.

❖

They said we need internet censorship because of Russia.

They said we need internet censorship because of Covid.

They said we need internet censorship because of election security.

They said we need internet censorship because of the Capitol riot.

They said we need internet censorship because of domestic extremism.

Pretty sure they just want internet censorship.

❖

The US government is without exception the single most corrupt and destructive force on this planet. It is the very last institution on earth who should be in charge of deciding what online content is true or false. Absolute dead last.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).