OpEdNews Op Eds

Hating Neocons Is Becoming Mainstream Again, And It Is Excellent

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

American Conservative has published an article titled "Why Are These Professional War Peddlers Still Around?" -- an excerpt from a book by Fox's Tucker Carlson, which documents neoconservative thought leaders Max Boot and Bill Kristol's consistent track record of supporting spectacularly awful US war policies. Carlson goes over the many, many acts of military interventionism which have been pushed for by these two legendary failmeisters, documents what they predicted would happen as the result of that interventionism (freedom, democracy and prosperity) and what actually ended up happening instead (needless death, terrorism and chaos), and marvels at how they both somehow remain in positions of high esteem with high-profile, high-paying jobs.

The article was shared on Twitter by Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who commented that Carlson "offers a devastating critique [of] interventionism and shows how much of the foreign policy establishment has failed the American people. There is an emerging, left right coalition of common sense for a foreign policy of restraint."

Khanna has received a predictable amount of backlash from the left for this tweet, as does anyone who mentions the possibility of cross-ideological coalitions against US warmongering. The only cross-ideological convergence that many leftists find palatable in compensating for their relatively weak numbers is with the neoliberal, neoconservative corporate "center," so-called only because the plutocratic class which benefits from the current Orwellian status quo has been able to buy up narrative control to force their agendas to become the mainstream consensus. The trouble with this, of course, is that that corporate CIA/CNN "center" never opposes US warmongering in any meaningful way. The left (the real left, not the "We call everyone we're cluster bombing by their preferred gender pronouns" MSNBC faux-left) opposes US warmongering, and in some cases so too does the populist right which has uplifted Tucker Carlson to such prominence.

Of course the usual suspect Twitter warriors are screaming that this non-white member of Congress is abetting "white nationalism" by forging cross-ideological coalitions to curtail destructive US foreign policy. Idiots https://t.co/e0TxlnqePa

Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 15, 2019

But the fact that you've got a sitting progressive congressman sharing the work of Fox's number one pundit in enthusiastic agreement that neoconservatives are pure excrement says so much about how mainstream it has become to criticize them.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, neoconservatism has lived to promote the idea that the United States must use its status as an unrivaled superpower to secure a unipolar world order by any means necessary so as to allow freedom and democracy to flourish around the globe. It is an ideology that has been widely favored and financially backed by the military-industrial complex and its multinational allies, since all that freedom and democracy-spreading needs a whole lot of expensive bombs and missiles to carry out, and that support is what allowed it to rise to unprecedented prominence in the George W Bush administration. The warmongering and military expansionism which followed the 9/11 attacks had all been planned in advance by this same ideology which had just recently filled the cabinet of America's highest elected office.

During this time the word "neocon" was a household term among those who despised the 43rd president, but after Dubya left office and was replaced by the hopey changeyness of his successor, people largely forgot about it outside of fringe groups. This was unfortunate, because the mind virus of neoconservatism never stopped spreading, and that toxic death cult is now so widespread that the small circle of influencers who have traditionally worn that label are now so dwarfed by the number of influencers who spread their ideology that the label is far too limited to accurately describe the dynamic. Neoconservatism never went away, it just became the bipartisan mainstream consensus.

Luckily, criticism of neoconservatism is also becoming mainstream. You now see high-profile mainstream figures like Khanna, Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard, and Rand Paul routinely describing America's devastating interventionist policies in terms of that sociopathic death cult's toxic influence. Gabbard in particular has been re-popularizing that word with prolific usage during her early 2020 presidential run, and correctly criticizing neoconservatism's influence not just within prior administrations, but within the current one as well.

NeoCon Elliott Abrams career is built on promoting regime-change wars. The Trump Admin's appointment of Abrams as special envoy to Venezuela is further evidence of the president's lack of understanding of our dark history in Latin America and the NeoCons' control over him.

Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) February 14, 2019

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
