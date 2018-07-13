 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Yet Another Twist in the Crazy Tale of a GOP Fundraiser's Affair With a Playmate

By       Message David Corn       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/13/18

Author 90177
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
From youtube.com: Elliott Broidy, RNC deputy finance chair, resigns amid reports of Playmate payoff {MID-303302}
Elliott Broidy, RNC deputy finance chair, resigns amid reports of Playmate payoff
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Hahdi Cateu)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The various scandals surrounding President Donald Trump and his crew have generated much speculation and even some conspiracy theories. One theory that has drawn significant attention is the possibility that top Republican fundraiser Elliot Broidy took the fall for a supposed Trump affair with a Playboy Playmate who ended up pregnant. While this is a delicious piece of conjecture for Trump foes, I have to report that I recently tripped over information undermining this fanciful idea.

Here's the official story: In April, the Wall Street Journal revealed that in late 2017, Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime fixer, fixed a problem for Broidy, arranging a $1.6 million payment to Shera Bechard, a former Playboy model who said she had been impregnated by Broidy during an extramarital affair. (Bechard said she had terminated the pregnancy.) At the time, Broidy, a married Beverly Hills venture capitalist, was a deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee; he had raised a ton of money for Trump's campaign and inauguration. And Broidy 'fessed up, telling the Journal: "I acknowledge I had a consensual relationship with a Playboy Playmate. At the end of our relationship, this woman shared with me that she was pregnant. She alone decided that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy and I offered to help her financially during this difficult period."

It was a sordid episode involving a GOP moneyman and the president's personal lawyer, who had previously brokered deals to earn the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, another former Playmate, who each had claimed to have had an affair with Trump. But this matter did not seem to add to the list of sex scandals directly involving Trump.

- Advertisement -

Then came a piece for New York magazine by law professor and blogger Paul Campos that presented the theory that l'affaire Broidy was something of a false flag. Noting that the nondisclosure agreement in the Broidy case was "very similar" to the NDA in the Trump-Daniels settlement -- each one used the pseudonyms David Dennison and Peggy Peterson for the involved parties -- Campos presented the "hypothesis" that Trump, not Broidy, had been the one who got Bechard pregnant.

Broidy, Campos speculated, had served as the beard for Trump in the $1.6 million hush-money deal. And what was Broidy's motive for what might be "yet another audacious lie from Trumpworld"? Campos provided this explanation: "By stepping up to take responsibility for the affair and to fund the seven-figure settlement, Broidy was ensuring that he could continue to peddle his influence with Trump to governments around the world." That is, Campos characterized the $1.6 million payment (which would come in installments) from Broidy to Bechard as a direct bribe from Broidy to Trump.

Go to Mother Jones to read the rest of this article.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Corn is  Mother Jones ' Washington bureau chief. For more of his stories,  click here . He's also  on  Twitter  and  FacebookRSS  |    David is (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why the Bombshell Trump Letter Could Be a Big Problem for Donald Trump Jr.

Can Obama Disrupt the Shutdown Narrative?

Note to Robert Mueller: Hope Hicks Was Part of the Cover-Up

Why the Scooter Libby Case -- and Trump's Pardon -- Really, Really Matter

Cheney on Torture: Lying or Ignorant?

Is Donald Trump Jr. Trying to Con Congress on the Russia Scandal?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6085 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Scandal? Hardly. Nothing here. The only scandal is the democrats making it a scandal just for political agendas.


Hey democrats... we do not care about this one.


We love playboy playmates! Lucky him I suppose.


Red blooded American males dream about playmates!


No scandal there!

Submitted on Friday, Jul 13, 2018 at 7:01:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 